Amelia Dimoldenberg Returning as Academy Awards Social Media Ambassador

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



UK comedian, broadcaster, and producer Amelia Dimoldenberg will serve as the face of the 97th Oscars® social media campaign in the role of Social Media Ambassador and Red Carpet Correspondent, having previously served in this role for the 96th Oscars season. In this capacity, she will participate in multiple key events throughout the awards season, including hosting interviews with nominees and talent on the Oscars red carpet.

The Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, with the official live red carpet show airing at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.



“We are thrilled to welcome back Amelia as our Social Media Ambassador and Red Carpet Correspondent to provide viewers with exclusive access to the Oscars,” said Academy Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Jennifer Davidson. “Amelia’s widespread appeal and unique approach resonated with global audiences, and we are looking forward to her affable and engaging perspective on the Oscars experience.”



Under the banner of her production company, Dimz Inc., Dimoldenberg created and hosts the series “Chicken Shop Date” in which she conducts interviews with global actors, musicians, athletes and pop-culture figures. Her videos have amassed 2.83 million subscribers, 668 million views and 27 million hours of content watched on YouTube, and she boasts a combined following of 14 million across all platforms. Having worked numerous high-profile awards presentations and events, Dimoldenberg has made a name for herself with her viral content and refreshing take on the red carpet interview.



The 97th Oscars® will be held on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC, streamed live on Hulu and airs live in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Comments