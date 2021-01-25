Amazon Orders Steve Treviño's New MY LIFE IN QUARANTINE Comedy Special

Amazon Studios has picked up rising comic Steve Trevino's fourth comedy special, My Life In Quarantine. Treviño released his once in a lifetime pandemic special for a limited time through his website late last year, and now can appease his fans' requests to watch it through Amazon Prime Video in the U.S. The platform will continue adding availabilities to new countries and territories worldwide. Stream/Purchase below.

"I made this special because I felt like we're at a time in our country when people really need to laugh, and being on Prime, it will hopefully reach a new audience," said Treviño. "My last special, 'Til Death, is on Prime as well."

The Mexican American comic, in the vein of Ray Romano and Kevin James, is regularly on the road, touring over 250 shows a year around the world. Last year, after a few months off due to the pandemic, Treviño had to persevere, even with venues at 20-30 percent capacity, to provide for his family, and for mental clarity for himself and for his fans through a little laughter. Steve is ready to start his 2021 tour dates in Florida, Arizona, Oklahoma, Maryland, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and his home state of Texas, beginning January 30. Tickets are available HERE. Full routing available below.

"I always knew how to be funny, but nowadays you also need a solid content and touring strategy to work consistently," says Treviño. "Although we all know how serious COVID-19 can be, our culture has definitely provided me with lots of material. Now I can get back to making the money my wife gets to spend, so that I can tell jokes about her spending it, to make more money for her to spend."

Steve tries to find humor in all walks of life. He is genuine, raw, and real. With that in mind, 2020 had a silver lining for the Treviños, as they call 2019 their worst year. The special touches on Renae's miscarriage at five months pregnant, the trials and tribulations of a fertility clinic, and the blessing of being able to get pregnant and give birth to their baby girl during the pandemic. Though a heavy period in their lives, both Steve and Renae want to share their story.

"With each of my comedy specials I've gotten more personal," says Treviño. "I wanted to be able to talk about the miscarriage because I felt like it was something a lot of couples have gone through, but no one's talking about it. To me, some of the best comedy comes from great pain, so it was important for me to find an honest and funny way to share that journey with my audience."

Also in 2020, Steve and Renae unveiled a joint weekly podcast entitled Steve Treviño & Captain Evil: The Podcast, which launched Season 2, and now has over 1 million views/streams, which you will get a glimpse of in the special. Truly a family affair, the special also features a short stand-up from their 4-and-a-half-year-old son, Garrett.

Prime members can stream/purchase My Life In Quarantine HERE. The series is available on PrimeVideo.com for Prime Video U.S. members. For a complete list of compatible devices, visit amazon.com/howtostream. Customers who are not already Prime members can sign up for a free trial at www.amazon.com/prime.

Steve is BREAKING BARRIERS in the comedy world, as well as using his celebrity to help people in need. While being a positive force in the community, he raises money for Helicopters For Heroes, an organization benefitting veterans, something he is very passionate about.

Watch the trailer here.

Photo Credit: Terry Stewart