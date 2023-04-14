Amazon Circling LEGALLY BLONDE 3 & Series Based on Film

Amazon Studios is circling a third Legally Blonde film and a potential series based on the film.

Deadline reports that the talks of the new project come after Amazon acquired MGM's extensive film and television catalogue. Other titles that are being optioned include Robocop, Stargate, Fame, Barbershop, The Magnificent Seven, Pink Panther and The Thomas Crown Affair.

Legally Blonde 3 was originally confirmed in 2018, although it has not managed to get off the ground. Mindy Kaling is attached to write the film with original star Reese Witherspoon leading the film.

Legally Blonde is a 2001 American comedy film based on the novel of the same name by Amanda Brown. It was directed by Robert Luketic, scripted by Karen McCullah Lutz and Kirsten Smith, and stars Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, Matthew Davis, Victor Garber, and Jennifer Coolidge.

The film tells the story of Elle Woods, a sorority girl who attempts to win back her ex-boyfriend by getting a law degree. It was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy and ranked 29th on Bravo's 2007 list of "100 Funniest Movies". Witherspoon received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress - Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, and the 2002 MTV Movie Award for Best Female Performance.

The box office success led to a 2003 sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, and a 2009 direct-to-DVDspin-off, Legally Blondes. Additionally, Legally Blonde: The Musical premiered on January 23, 2007, in San Francisco and opened in New York City at the Palace Theatre on Broadway on April 29, 2007, starring Laura Bell Bundy.