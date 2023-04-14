Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Amazon Circling LEGALLY BLONDE 3 & Series Based on Film

Amazon Circling LEGALLY BLONDE 3 & Series Based on Film

Legally Blonde 3 was originally confirmed in 2018.

Apr. 14, 2023  

Amazon Studios is circling a third Legally Blonde film and a potential series based on the film.

Deadline reports that the talks of the new project come after Amazon acquired MGM's extensive film and television catalogue. Other titles that are being optioned include Robocop, Stargate, Fame, Barbershop, The Magnificent Seven, Pink Panther and The Thomas Crown Affair.

Legally Blonde 3 was originally confirmed in 2018, although it has not managed to get off the ground. Mindy Kaling is attached to write the film with original star Reese Witherspoon leading the film.

Legally Blonde is a 2001 American comedy film based on the novel of the same name by Amanda Brown. It was directed by Robert Luketic, scripted by Karen McCullah Lutz and Kirsten Smith, and stars Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, Matthew Davis, Victor Garber, and Jennifer Coolidge.

The film tells the story of Elle Woods, a sorority girl who attempts to win back her ex-boyfriend by getting a law degree. It was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy and ranked 29th on Bravo's 2007 list of "100 Funniest Movies". Witherspoon received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress - Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, and the 2002 MTV Movie Award for Best Female Performance.

The box office success led to a 2003 sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, and a 2009 direct-to-DVDspin-off, Legally Blondes. Additionally, Legally Blonde: The Musical premiered on January 23, 2007, in San Francisco and opened in New York City at the Palace Theatre on Broadway on April 29, 2007, starring Laura Bell Bundy.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
STEPHEN CURRY: UNDERRATED to Premiere on Apple TV+ in July Photo
STEPHEN CURRY: UNDERRATED to Premiere on Apple TV+ in July
This feature documentary — blending intimate cinéma vérité, archival footage and on camera interviews — documents Curry’s rise from an undersized college player at a small town Division I college to a four-time NBA champion, building one of the most dominant sports dynasties in the world.
THE RESIDENCE Adds Kylie Minogue, Jane Curtin, Eliza Coupe & More Photo
THE RESIDENCE Adds Kylie Minogue, Jane Curtin, Eliza Coupe & More
Actress Kylie Minogue plays herself, Jane Curtin (The Spy Who Dumped Me, SNL) plays Nan Cox, the First Mother In-Law, James Babson (For the People, Criminal Minds) plays Daryl Armogeda, operations supervisor, Eliza Coupe (Pivoting, Future Man) plays Senator Margery Bay Bix, junior Senator from Colorado, and more.
Megan McGinnis & More Sing on MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Soundtrack Photo
Megan McGinnis & More Sing on MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Soundtrack
Listen to the first 5 songs from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 5. The first songs released are Dinah Washington, “Relax Max”; Doris Day with The Page Cavanaugh Trio, “I Love The Way You Say Goodnight”; Cast, “Everything Grows!”; Megan McGinnis, “Make My Kitchen Dream Come True”; Cast, “Your Personal Trash Man Can.”

From This Author - Michael Major


Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Release UNPRISONED Score SoundtrackJimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Release UNPRISONED Score Soundtrack
April 14, 2023

Hollywood Records released UnPrisoned, the original score soundtrack for Onyx Collective’s hit new series now streaming on Hulu. The score was composed by legendary Grammy-award winning music producers and songwriters Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis. The series is executive produced and stars the award-winning actors Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo.
Shordie Shordie Drops New Single 'Thug Life' & Announces 'A Life for Two' MixtapeShordie Shordie Drops New Single 'Thug Life' & Announces 'A Life for Two' Mixtape
April 14, 2023

Shordie Shordie delivers a vocal melody over the track’s exuberant production while reminiscing on the acrimonious nature of his most recent love affair. It’s the first taste of what’s to come on his highly conceptual new mixtape A Life For Two, which is loosely based on a real-life love affair in the semblance of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.
Meshell Ndegeocello Releases New Single 'Vuma' Featuring Thandiswa & Joel RossMeshell Ndegeocello Releases New Single 'Vuma' Featuring Thandiswa & Joel Ross
April 14, 2023

The Omnichord Real Book was produced by Josh Johnson and features a wide range of guest artists including Jason Moran, Ambrose Akinmusire, Jeff Parker, Brandee Younger, Julius Rodriguez, Mark Guiliana, Cory Henry, Joan As Police Woman, and others. The album was introduced last month with the expansive lead single “Virgo,” and is up for pre-order.
Rising Alternative Artist John-Robert Drops New Single 'Waistbin'Rising Alternative Artist John-Robert Drops New Single 'Waistbin'
April 14, 2023

Rising alternative singer, songwriter, and producer John-Robert returns with the aching breakup anthem “WAISTBIN' (an acronym for “What Am I Supposed To Believe In Now”). Listen via Nice Life Recording Company/Warner Records. Boasting flourishes of mid-century soul and raw, confessional lyrics that lay his emotions bare.
Arrows In Action Share Brand New Single 'Head In The Clouds'Arrows In Action Share Brand New Single 'Head In The Clouds'
April 14, 2023

Since forming at the University of Florida in 2017, Arrows in Action (singer/guitarist Victor Viramontes-Pattison, guitarist Matthew Fowler, and drummer/founding member Jesse Frimmel) have ascended from undergrads to underground buzz band on the back of a swirling blend of angular indie-rock, ‘80s electric sheen, and saccharine alt-pop.
share