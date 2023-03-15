Air In The Lungs to Release New Single on March 31

Air In The Lungs addresses worker's rights in uplifting new single Burn The Clocks, out 31st March.

The single is taken from the upcoming self-titled debut album, released 21st April and available on vinyl and digital. Recent singles 19 and Sweet is the Dream have received significant praise so far and airplay on BBC Radio 6, BBC Scotland, BBC London & more.

Air In The Lungs is the new project from Edinburgh-based musician Deborah Arnott. The album is an honest and atmospheric exploration of bereavement, adversity and hope, delivered in a refreshing package of indie-pop.

The Air In The Lungs album will be launched with a gig at Leith Depot in Edinburgh on 27th April. Deborah will play alongside Xan Tyler and Gates of Light at The Glad Cafe in Glasgow on 7th July.