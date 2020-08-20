Aida Rodriguez Stand-Up Comedy Special Coming To HBO Max

Aida Rodriguez takes to the stage to confront today's audiences about cancel-culture and the social issues of the day.

HBO Max is adding to its ever expanding stand-up slate with the greenlight of a solo stand-up special from comedian, actress, producer Aida Rodriguez.



In the special, Aida Rodriguez takes to the stage to confront today's audiences about cancel-culture and the social issues of the day, not just because they're ripped from the headlines, but because they are in the pages torn out of her personal life. Trigger warning: her comedy might offend those who are too uptight to listen anyway.



"We are so thrilled to be able to partner with Aida not just on her scripted development but for her first one-hour stand-up special" said Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original comedy and animation for HBO Max. "Aida has such an unmistakable comedic voice and distinct point of view. Her ability to tackle an array of current events will certainly resonate with audiences."



"I'm excited about my first hour-long special and I'm thankful that HBO Max believed in me enough to create a place for my voice, " said Rodriguez. "They have been a great partner every step of the way."



The special will be produced by Art & Industry.



Rodriguez joins HBO Max's exciting slate of stand-up offerings, with previously announced specials from Chelsea Handler, Tracy Morgan, Marlon Wayans, John Early, and Ahir Shah, along with a slate of five specials from Conan O'Brien's Team Coco, which includes which includes solo specials from Moses Storm, and Chris Redd. HBO Max launched the following specials on the platform TODAY: Rose Matafeo: Horndog, Beth Stelling: Girl Daddy, James Veitch: Straight to VHS, and the Latinx multiact special HA Comedy Festival: The Art of Comedy hosted by Anjelah Johnson.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You