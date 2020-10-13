AfterShock Media Announces Round Of New Hires + Promotions

AfterShock Media, the newly-formed company comprised of top independent comic publisher AfterShock Comics and leading distribution company Rive Gauche, today announced a series of new hires and promotions within Rive Gauche's newly formed film & tv division, to drive continued worldwide growth across AfterShock Comics' critically-acclaimed IP.

Entertainment executive Wynn Wygal joins the Rive Gauche team as Senior Vice President, Film and Television reporting to Lee Kramer, President of Film & TV. Coming to AfterShock Media from Parkes + MacDonald, where she served as VP of Production, Wygal will oversee the development team and package AfterShock IP to domestic buyers for TV and film.

Entertainment veteran Carrie Stein has also been brought on as a Global Film & TV consultant charged with leading global expansion in both local language production and international co-production opportunities for AfterShock IP. Carrie will work in tandem with current executives Dan Shires, VP Film & TV UK and Jeff Ford, Sr. Executive, Film and TV UK. Prior to working with AfterShock, Carrie held several high-profile roles, including heading up global scripted television at eOne and most recently at Kew Media Group.

Christina Poray joins AfterShock Media from Kapital Entertainment, serving as Director of Development, Global Film & TV for Rive Gauche and working closely with Carrie Stein, taking AfterShock IP to the international market for local language and co-productions while also supporting domestic efforts.

Ryan Carroll has been promoted to Director, Comics/Film & TV Liaison, responsible for bridging the gap between publishing and film/TV. Prior to joining AfterShock in 2019 as Development Coordinator, he served in production management roles for NBC Universal and Endemol.

Entertainment publicity veteran Aaron Marion, who has worked with AfterShock since its inception, assumes the role of Director of Publicity. Additionally, Cara Stechmann joins as Development Assistant, working directly with the film and TV division.

"As AfterShock Comics and Rive Gauche begin their strategic alliance as AfterShock Media, we're committed to having the very best talent in place supporting and driving our global growth," said Jon Kramer, AfterShock Media CEO. "AfterShock Media now has a team in place to exploit its growing collection of IP through Rive Gauche's TV production and distribution capabilities. We are able to convert the IP from comic to TV in many ways including traditional domestic placement, international co-productions, animation, foreign language adaptations and more. We expect to partner with many different producers and media outlets around the world."

Rounding out the list of new hires is Justina Hemperek, SVP of Acquisitions & Sales, who will work within Rive Gauche's distribution division. It was announced last month that Rive Gauche negotiated major film and TV deals, bringing THE KAIJU SCORE to the big screen, and UNDONE BY BLOOD to the small screen.

