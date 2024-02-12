Adam Sandler to Film New Netflix Comedy Special Directed By Josh Safdie

Adam Sandler will film an all-new comedy special, his second for Netflix following 2018's Emmy-nominated 100% Fresh.

The untitled special will be directed by Josh Safdie, who along with Benny Safdie, also directed Sandler in the film Uncut Gems.

The new comedy special continues Sandler's illustrious partnership with Netflix. He has starred in a number of global hit Netflix films, including Leo, You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah, Hustle, Murder Mystery, Murder Mystery 2, Hubie Halloween, Sandy Wexler, The Week Of, The Do-Over and The Ridiculous 6. Additionally, Happy Madison has produced Father of the Year, The Wrong Missy and The Out-laws.

Adam Sandler bio: Sandler, whose films have grossed over $3 billion, dominated box offices around the world with such films as Grown Ups, You Don't Mess with the Zohan, Billy Madison, Big Daddy and The Waterboy. In 2014, the multi-hyphenate actor, writer, producer and occasional singer-songwriter set his sights on conquering the streaming world and his films have found enormous success on Netflix.

Sandler also starred in A24's critically acclaimed Uncut Gems and his newest project on Netflix, Spaceman, which will world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival and stream on March 1. Sandler began his career as a stand-up comedian and joined SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE as a writer and featured player before founding Happy Madison Productions. He went on to star, produce and write numerous films which went on to become box office hits.

