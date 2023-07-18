Adam Lambert, Keiynan Lonsdale & More Join RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER

The new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is premiering Friday, July 28, on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

Crikey! World of Wonder ruvealed the superstar special guest line-up and official trailer for the brand new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, premiering Friday, July 28, on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide, day-and-date with its local airing on TVNZ+ in New Zealand and Stan in Australia.

Alongside RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Rhys Nicholson, extra special guest judges and mentors this season will include singing sensation Adam Lambert, actor Keiynan Lonsdale, US singer Deva Mahal, footballer Josh Cavallo, former MISS UNIVERSE Australia Maria Thattil, Amyl and the Sniffers frontwoman Amy Taylor, and supermodel Rachel Hunter.

Deva Mahal is excited to be joining this talented panel of judges, “When Mutha calls, you board the plane! Period. It was an absolute dream come true to join Ru, Michelle and Rhys as a guest judge for this season of RPDRDU!"

Keiynan Londsale is honored to be part of the show "Stoked to get to hop on this WILD ride again, and just the way I like it, down under. Hope everyone's as gagged as me." 

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is a World of Wonder production in collaboration with Warner Bros. International Production New Zealand for Stan and TVNZ. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell and RuPaul Charles serve as Executive Producers. Passion Distribution will distribute the series globally in line with Passion Distribution and WOW’s distribution strategy.

Watch the trailer here:

About World of Wonder:

World of Wonder (WOW) has reshaped international pop culture, earning 30 Emmys, inspiring two Oscars, creating global network WOW Presents Plus across 190 territories, and bringing drag culture to the world stage via RuPaul’s Drag Race and DragCon. WOW’s pioneering television portfolio includes other smash-hit franchises like Million Dollar Listing.

Their film division WOW Docs produces groundbreaking documentaries including Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Party Monster, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. WOW also operates YouTube channel WOWPresents, music label World of Wonder Records, the WOW Podcast Network, and year-round international live events.

Co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato have been profiled in Variety’s Reality TV Impact Report and Hollywood Reporter’s Most Powerful Producers in Unscripted. Honors for their trailblazing work include the IDA Pioneer Award, Realscreen’s Global 100 list, Banff’s Impact Award, and the OUT 100. In 2022, World of Wonder was ranked #2 among film and TV powerhouses in Fast Company’s World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies.



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

