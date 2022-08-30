Adam Hood To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut in October

Acclaimed country singer and songwriter, Adam Hood, will be making his Grand Ole Opry debut on October 22. While Hood has helped pen songs for superstars like Miranda Lambert, The Oak Ridge Boys and Cody Jinks, who have all graced the Opry stage, this will be Adam's first time in the Opry circle.

Joining THE LINEUP of Opry members Bill Anderson, Lauren Alaina and Dustin Lynch with more to be announced, Hood's debut will certainly be one to remember. Fans can purchase tickets now here.

When asked about the history of the Opry and how it feels to grace the stage icons like Hank Williams, Loretta Lynn, Clint Black and Carrie Underwood have played on, Hood said, "I pride myself on being a product of my influence, a student of the masters and someone who concerns themself with the craft of songwriting. Everyone who is doing it the best seems to come across that stage at some point in time. It's one thing to write for these people and it's an awesome feeling to now be one of those people. This is a nice, solid pat on the back. It's an acceptance into the industry that we work in and I feel honored to be invited to play."

Hood's Opry debut will be on the heels of his fifth studio album release Bad Days Better, out September 16. The album is currently at No. 29 and climbing on the Americana Album chart. "Harder Stuff" featuring Miranda Lambert peaked at No. 12 on the Americana Singles chart and is currently No. 15 at Texas Regional Radio. To stay up to date with Hood and his tour dates, please visit adamhood.com

"When an artist comes out from behind the songwriting curtain, stamping his name on the front of the album cover rather than residing in the proverbial liner notes, the world stops and stares. Adam Hood took that leap in 2002 and has continued paving his own path in COUNTRY MUSIC for nearly two decades." - American Songwriter

"Everybody loves a story after it's told. They love watching THE MOVIES about the struggling artist during their toughest times like 'Walk The Line' or 'Ray,' but why? Because they already know the ending. Adam is in the middle of his actual swan song." - Brent Cobb on Saving Country Music

"A sweet jam that's as smooth and unhurried as a lush Mississippi summer night, Hood revels in being his own person, unconcerned by others who 'move at the speed of light.'" - Billboard on "Speed of the South"

"Hood has songwriting credentials to spare, with cuts by Miranda, Cody Jinks, The Oaks, Travis Tritt, Whiskey Myers, LBT, Lee Ann Womack, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Anderson East, Frankie Ballard and Drake White, among others. This Dixie-fried band bopper has a groove-soaked, funky backbeat that is wildly infectious." - Robert K. Oermann, MusicRow on "Business with Jesus"

Solo artist. Frontman. Behind-the-scenes songwriter. For more than 2 decades, Adam Hood has left his mark onstage and in the writing room, carving out a southern sound that mixes soul, country, and American roots music into the same package. It's a sound that began shape in Opelika, Alabama.

Raised by working-class parents, Hood started playing hometown shows as a 16 year-old, landing a weekly residency at a local restaurant. He'd perform there every Friday and Saturday night, filling his set list with songs by John Hiatt, Steve Warner, Hank Williams Jr, and Vince Gill. As the years progressed, the gigs continued - not only in Alabama, but across the entire country, where Hood still plays around 100 shows annually.

These days, though, he's no longer putting his own stamp on the songs of chart-topping country stars. Instead, many of those acts are playing his music. Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Travis Tritt, Riley Green, Whiskey Myers, Anderson East, Frankie Ballard, Josh Abbott Band, Lee Ann Womack, and Brent Cobb are among the dozens of artists who've recorded Hood's songs.

An in-demand songwriter, while still maintaining a busy schedule of tour dates in support of his third solo release, Welcome to the Big World and Two years later, he continues THE BALANCING ACT with his newest album, Somewhere in Between. And now in 2022, his fifth studio album, Bad Days Better, recorded at Capricorn Studios in Macon, Georgia with the help of members of Blackberry Smoke, and Brent Cobb in the producer's chair will be released with 10 new songs.

"It's southern music," he says, "That's what it represents: the soulful side of southern music, the country side of southern music, the genuineness of southern culture, and the way I grew up. One of the t-shirts I sell at every show simply says 'Southern songs' and that's a good summary of what I do. It's what I've always done."