Actress Lisa Sheridan, Known For HALT AND CATCH FIRE, Dies at 44

According to Deadline, actress Lisa Sheridan has died, as a result of chronic alcoholism. She was 44 years old.

The coroner's report comes three months after her death in New Orleans.

The report specified that the cause of death was due to "complications of chronic alcoholism." It also states that Sheridan suffered a "remote brain injury" from a fall. She also had hyperinflated lungs.

Sheridan is best known for her television roles on Invasion, and Halt and Catch Fire.

Her over-two-decade career included the 2018 film Strange Nature and on television in CSI: Miami and Still the King, among others.

