Actor Mitchell Ryan Has Died From Congestive Heart Failure

Mitchell Ryan, star of stage and screen, has died at the age of 88 in Los Angeles. According to an NPR article, the actor's stepdaughter, Denise Freed, released a statement to the Hollywood Reporter that Ryan had died in his apartment from congestive heart failure. He is survived by his stepdaughter, wife, Barbara, five grandchildren, a daughter-in-law, and a sister-in-law. The actor, born in Cincinnati, served in the US Navy.

Some of the actor's most notable credits include General Peter McAllister in the 1987 film, Lethal Weapon, Edward Montgomery in the sitcom from the late '90s, Dharma & Greg, and Burke Devlin on the soap opera, Dark Shadows. He was let go from the show after only three years in 1966. The actor openly struggled with alcoholism and wrote about it in his autobiography, Fall of a Sparrow, which was released in 2021.

Actress Kathryn Leigh Scott posted about Ryan, whom she starred alongside in Dark Shadows, on her Facebook page, stating, that he "was was a great gift in my life. I cherish my warm memories of his beautiful soul. I'm heartbroken."

Mitchell Ryan portrayed the role of Jean-Luc Picard on Star Trek: The Next Generation in 2018. He appeared on television and in numerous movies, including Naked City, The Defenders, Thunder Road, Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, Death of a Centerfold: The Dorothy Stratten Story, Grosse Pointe Blank, All My Children, Santa Barbara, and General Hospital. Ryan was also seen on Broadway in Medea, Wait Until Dark, and The Price.

Photo Credits: Deadline and Exec Suite