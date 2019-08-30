Abby Brammell Joins BOSCH; THE BIG SHOW SHOW Adds Jaleel White

Deadline reports that actress Abby Brammell will join the sixth season of "Bosch" on Amazon Prime. Brammell is known for her roles on "9-1-1" and "The Unit."

Brammell plays Heather Strout, a tough, smart, blue-collar woman who may or may not be mixed up in some of her husband's issues. The show is based on a series of detective novels from author Michael Connelly.

Also announced today: Jaleel White will recur on Netflix's The Big Show Show. WWE wrestler Big Show (real name Paul Wight) stars in the comedy.

When the teenage daughter of Big Show (Wight), a retired world-famous WWE Superstar, comes to live with him, his wife and two other daughters, he quickly becomes outnumbered and outsmarted. Despite being 7 feet tall and weighing 400 pounds, he is no longer the center of attention.

White is best known for his role on "Family Matters."







