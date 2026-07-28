Jason Biggs Talks Making His Directorial Debut in New Home Invasion Comedy Thriller

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Jason Biggs appeared on TODAY to discuss his directorial debut, a comedy thriller currently known as "Untitled Home Invasion Romance," in which he also stars. The film follows an actor who stages a break-in to impress his wife, a plan that spirals when a real murder occurs during the ruse. Biggs spoke about the challenge of juggling both acting and directing duties on the same project and whether he would want to direct again.

During the conversation, Biggs also discussed his relationship with Eugene Levy, sharing a specific performance lesson he learned from Levy and explaining how he applied that guidance while directing his first film.

Biggs previously teamed with his wife, Jenny Mollen, to host TBS's revival of "Dinner and a Movie", pairing film blockbusters with cooking segments and guest appearances. He has also joined the producing team of the off-Broadway play THE WHITE CHIP.

On TODAY, Biggs kept the focus on his new dual role as director and star, walking through how he balanced being in front of and behind the camera for the first time. He described applying what he picked up from Levy directly to his own approach on set, giving viewers a glimpse into how that mentorship shaped his directorial instincts on this project.

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