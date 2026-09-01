ASK THIS OLD HOUSE to Mark 25th Season With New AI Tool on PBS

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Ask This Old House, the Emmy Award–winning series that helps homeowners solve real home improvement problems with trusted, practical advice from the most experienced experts in the trades, premieres its 25th anniversary season Thursday, October 1, on PBS and begins streaming free on The Roku Channel Monday, October 5, with all-new house calls and perennial favorite segments designed to build confident homeowners. As Ask This Old House celebrates 25 seasons of answering homeowners' questions, the show is bringing its mission into a new era with a new AI assistant, Ask This Old House Plus, providing an advanced online resource for homeowners to ask America's most trusted source for home improvement advice.

Since its debut, Ask This Old House has traversed the country, responding to viewers' practical, hands-on home repair, maintenance, and improvement questions - everything from leaky faucets to smart home technology. Having made over 1,000 house calls across all 50 states, two foreign countries, and even NASA's Johnson Space Center, the show continues to come to the rescue and work side-by-side with homeowners – from building with Adobe in New Mexico to restoring a barbecue smoker in Kansas City.

Also this fall, a new AI-powered Ask This Old House Plus (Ask TOH+) brings the show's trusted home improvement guidance to homeowners whenever questions arise. Homeowners can ask questions in their own words and receive clear, practical guidance drawing from decades of This Old House and Ask This Old House articles, videos, and expert knowledge, with links to the relevant articles, videos, and original sources. Available at ThisOldHouse.com, Ask TOH+ is built to help homeowners move from a question to a clear next step—whether that means understanding how to tackle a project, finding referenced products and tools, or knowing when it's time to call a qualified professional.

'Ask This Old House has always evolved with the homeowners we serve,' said Sarah Chasse, executive producer. 'The way people learn, watch and ask questions has changed dramatically over 25 seasons, and we've evolved with them — from how we film and tell stories to the ways people can access our experts and information. What hasn't changed is the heart of the show: meeting homeowners where they are, working alongside them and giving them the confidence to take that next step.'

Executive Producer Sarah Chasse, who joined the production in 2014 and rose through the ranks to lead the series, is guiding the next chapter of Ask This Old House. Under her leadership, the show has introduced a more contemporary filming style, visual identity and music while preserving the trusted expertise, craftsmanship and hands-on approach that have defined the series since its start. This season also brings a slate of special compilations drawn from previous seasons. The anniversary episodes gather fan favorites including 'What Is It?,' 'Cutaways' and 'Best of the Boston Accent.'

Twenty-five is traditionally the silver anniversary. On Ask This Old House it is spelled a little differently — the Silva anniversary, in honor of general contractor Tom Silva, who has worked on the series since its debut. The team of experts returning this fall includes:

Season 25 Team

Kevin O'Connor – Host

Tom Silva — General Contractor

Richard Trethewey — Plumbing and Heating Expert

Jenn Nawada — Landscape Contractor

Mark McCullough — Mason

Heath Eastman — Master Electrician

Mauro Henrique — Painter

Nathan Gilbert — Carpenter

Ross Trethewey — Building Engineer

Lee Gilliam – Landscaper

Zack Dettmore – General Contractor

'The best part of this job is watching somebody realize they can do it themselves,' said Kevin O'Connor, host of Ask This Old House. 'Twenty-five seasons in, that hasn't changed. Homeowners keep asking, and we keep showing up. We're not just fixing houses — we're building confident homeowners.'

Ask This Old House enters the season with two nominations from the 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, for Outstanding Instructional / How-To Program and for Outstanding Writing for a Daytime Non-Fiction Series. The awards will be presented on October 30. Ask This Old House won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lifestyle Program in 2019.

Dime Cómo Hacerlo, the Roku Original Spanish-language version of Ask This Old House, premiered in 2024 featuring a team of expert contractors who travel across the country helping homeowners tackle their toughest renovation projects. From carpentry and painting to plumbing, wallpaper, and decking, they teach the fundamentals of each trade and help both homeowners and viewers gain the confidence to tackle new projects. All three seasons of Dime Cómo Hacerlo stream free on The Roku Channel with select episodes streaming on ThisOldHouse.com.

The 25th anniversary season of Ask This Old House premieres Thursday, October 1 on PBS (check local listings) and on The Roku Channel starting Monday, October 5 along with Season 48 of This Old House. Homeowners with a question for the crew can submit it here in English or Spanish.

About Ask This Old House

Ask This Old House — the home improvement show that goes anywhere to answer a homeowner's question — has spent 25 seasons helping homeowners solve real problems with trusted, practical advice from the most experienced experts in the trades. From plumbing and electrical work to landscaping, repairs and renovations, the team has made more than 1,000 house calls across all 50 states and two foreign countries, giving homeowners the confidence to take on the work in their own homes.

The new AI-powered Ask This Old House Plus (Ask TOH+) brings that same guidance to homeowners whenever a question comes up.

Dime Cómo Hacerlo, the Spanish-language version of the series, premiered in 2024.

Ask This Old House is the companion series to This Old House, America's original Emmy Award–winning home improvement show and media brand, launched in 1979. Viewers can watch on The Roku Channel, PBS, thisoldhouse.com, YouTube, and more streaming services. The show is presented on PBS by WETA, Washington, D.C. Ask This Old House is sponsored by The Home Depot and Renewal by Andersen.

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