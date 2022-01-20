ANGELA BLACK Sets Spectrum Premiere Date

Angela Black's life in London may seem like a dream, but in reality, she's living in a nightmare and her attempt to escape unfolds in the limited series, Angela Black. All six-episodes of the psychological thriller will drop in its entirety exclusively on Spectrum (available on-demand, free and without ads) on Monday, February 7.

The drama is produced by multi-award-winning production company Two Brothers Pictures, in association with All3Media International, and written by renowned EmmyÂ® and Golden GlobeÂ®-winning producers and screenwriters Harry and Jack Williams (The Missing, Fleabag). The series stars Golden Globe WinnerÂ® Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey), Michiel Huisman (The Flight Attendant) and BIFAÂ®-award winner Samuel Adewunmi (The Last Tree).

"From the moment I first read Jack and Harry's poignant and timely script, I was passionate about playing Angela. Not only have the William's brothers written a brilliant, edge of your seat thriller but also a story with so much heart that I know will connect with many. I feel very honored to have played Angela and I'm thrilled to be able to share Angela Black with viewers in the US on Spectrum," said series star, Joanne Froggatt.

Angela's life appears idyllic: a lovely house in suburban London, days working volunteer shifts at a dog shelter, two beautiful sons and a charming, hard-working husband - Olivier. However, beneath this faÃ§ade of charmed domesticity, Angela is a victim of domestic violence. Olivier is controlling and brutal; but Angela loves him and he's the father of her children.

She covers her bruises with make- up and fabricates lies to explain away her missing teeth. Until, one day, Angela is approached by Ed - a Private Investigator - and he smashes her already strained domestic life to pieces. Ed reveals Olivier's deepest secrets to Angela, and she is faced with horrifying truths about her husband and his betrayals being forced to take matters into her own hands.

Angela Black is a Two Brothers Pictures (an All3Media company) production, executive produced by award-winning writers Jack and Harry Williams (The Missing, Liar, The Widow) along with Two Brothers Pictures Head of Drama, Christopher Aird (Baptiste, Liar, Clique) and Sarah Hammond (Fleabag, Back to Life).

Angela Black is produced by Natasha Romaniuk (Fleabag, The Spilt S2) and directed by Craig Viveiros (Rillington Place, And Then There Were None). Angela Black was commissioned in the UK by ITV and by Spectrum in the USA. The show is produced in association with All3Media International, the global partner on the drama handling international sales.