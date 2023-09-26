AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Sets Spectacular Two-Night Finale

“America’s Got Talent,” begins its two-night finale on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Sep. 26, 2023

Television’s most-watched summer series, “America’s Got Talent,” begins its two-night finale on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with performances from the show’s 11 finalists: 

America's Got Talent Finalists

o   Choir: 82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus 
o   Animal act: Adrian Stoica & Hurricane
o   Stand-up comic: Ahren Belisle 
o   Magician: Anna DeGuzman
o   Dance group: Avantgardey 
o   Dance group: Chibi Unity* 
o   Singer: Lavender Darcangelo* 
o   Dance group: Murmuration* 
o   Choir: Mzansi Youth Choir* 
o   Singer-musician: Putri Ariani* 
o   Head balance act: Ramadhani Brothers 
*Golden Buzzers 

The two-night season finale concludes Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with incredible, show-stopping performances alongside the top 11 finalists, including guest performances from world–renowned chef and television personality Cat Cora, legendary award-winning songwriter Diane Warren, pop and R&B icon Jason Derulo, acclaimed award-winning musician Jon Batiste, “America’s Got Talent” season 17 winner the Mayyas and award-winning multi-platinum-selling band Thirty Seconds to Mars. 

The winner will receive a $1 million grand prize and a chance to join “America’s Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live” at Luxor Hotel and Casino. 

“America’s Got Talent” is on pace to be the most-watched summer broadcast alternative series for 18 consecutive years. “AGT” recently surpassed 26 million subscribers on YouTube and this year has garnered over 3.8 billion video views to date. (including “AGT: All-Stars” and “AGT” Season 18 - PER SCR SOURCE)   

“America’s Got Talent” was created by Simon Cowell is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly and Jason Raff are the executive producers. 

Photo by:Trae Patton/NBC



