RATINGS: AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Ranks As #1 Entertainment Telecast Of June 10-16

NBC has finished #2 for the primetime ratings week of June 10-16 in adults 18-49, total viewers and most other key ratings measures, behind only NBA Finals-boosted ABC, according to "live plus same day" viewership figures from Nielsen Media Research.

"America's Got Talent" is the #1 entertainment telecast of the week in adults 18-49 and total viewers, and is joined among the week's top 4 non-sports programs in 18-49 by Tuesday's "Songland" (tied for #4) and Monday's "Dateline NBC" and encores of "Talent" and "American Ninja Warrior" (tied for #14).

Counting sports, Wednesday's NBC Sports coverage of Game 7 of the Blues-Bruins Stanley Cup Final ranks #3 in 18-49 and #4 in total viewers.

Season to date, NBC ranks #1 among ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX in adults 18-49, and is #1 in adults 25-54, adults 18-34 (tie), women 18-34 (tie), women 18-49 and women 25-54. In total viewers, excluding sports, NBC is running within 1.362 million persons of #1 CBS, NBC's closest position to #1 in total viewers at this point in the season, excluding sports, in 16 years, since trailing by 688,000 persons at this time in 2002-03.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 38 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," June 10-16

ABC...1.7

NBC...0.9

Fox...0.8

CBS...0.4

CW...0.1

Total Viewers

ABC...6.1 million

NBC...4.1 million

Fox...3.9 million

CBS...3.8 million

CW...0.6 million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

NBC...1.6

CBS...1.4

Fox...1.4

ABC...1.3

CW...0.4

Total Viewers

CBS...8.6 million

NBC...7.0 million

ABC...5.7 million

Fox...5.1 million

CW...1.3 million

NBC highlights for the week of June 10-16:

Monday

NBC ties for #2 for the night in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54, behind only ABC's coverage of the NBA Finals.

A rebroadcast of "American Ninja Warrior" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 3.2 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET), in its third run, delivered more viewers than the night's original alternative competition on Fox, "Beat Shazam" (2.6 million viewers) and "So You Think You Can Dance" (2.5 million). The preliminary 3.2 million viewers for Monday's "Ninja Warrior" encore combined with the episode's May 29 original (4.8 million) and a June 2 rebroadcast (2.4 million) for a total of more than 10.4 million viewers.

"Dateline NBC" (0.6 rating in adults 18-49, 0.8 in adults 25-54, 3.3 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) ranked #2 in the timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC behind only ABC's NBA FINALS coverage in adults, 18-49 and adults 25-54. "Dateline" maintained 100% or grew from its first half-hour to its second in every key ratings measure, including growth of +9% in total viewers (3.2 million to 3.5 million), despite the 10 p.m. hour.

Tuesday

NBC won Tuesday night among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers.

"America's Got Talent" (1.5 rating in 18-49, 9.5 million viewers overall from 8-10:01 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 telecast of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers, winning the 8-10 p.m. timeslot over a special Tuesday edition of "Bachelorette" by +13% in 18-49 (1.5 vs. 1.3) and +4.7 million persons or +99% in total viewers (9.5 million vs. 4.8 million).

"Songland" (0.9 rating in 18-49, 4.2 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m. ET) finished #1 in the timeslot in every key ratings measure (including a tie in women 18-49) versus the original competition of ABC's "Press Your Luck" premiere and CBS' "Blood & Treasure," outrating the debut of "Press Your Luck" by +29% in 18-49 (0.9 vs. 0.7) and more than +1.0 million persons or +33% in total viewers (4.2 million vs. 3.1 million).

Wednesday

NBC Sports' 8-11 p.m. ET coverage of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, featuring the St. Louis Blues' 4-1 victory over the Boston Bruins (2.7 rating in 18-49, 8.7 million viewers overall) ranked #1 for the night in adults 18-49, adults 18-34, adults 25-54, total viewers and all other key measures. With a total audience delivery (TAD, which includes digital viewership) of 8.914 million viewers, it's the most-watched NHL game on record (dating back to 1994) and is up +4% vs. the previous Game 7 eight years earlier between the Bruins and Vancouver Canucks on June 5, 2011 (8.537 million television-only viewers on NBC). The seven-game 2019 Stanley Cup Final averaged a TAD of 5.468 million, MAKING IT the most-watched Stanley Cup Final in four years and the third-most watched Final on record, while all rounds of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs averaged a TAD of 1.530 million viewers, ranking it as the most-watched Stanley Cup Playoffs in 23 years.

Thursday

An encore "Superstore" averaged a 0.4 rating in 18-49 and 2.1 million viewers overall from 8-8:30 p.m. ET

Two episodes of "A.P. Bio" averaged a 0.3 rating in 18-49 and 1.6 million viewers overall from 8:30-9 p.m. ET and a 0.3 and 1.4 million viewers from 9-9:30. So far this season, "A.P. Bio" has grown by +47% in 18-49 rating (from a 0.51 to a 0.75) and +541,000 viewers overall (2.0 million to 2.5 million) going from L+SD to L+7. L+35+Digital: This season, "A.P. Bio" has derived 46% of its "live plus 35 day plus digital" rating from digital sources, the #2 highest percentage on the NBC schedule, behind only "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

"Abby's" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 1.2 million viewers overall from 9:30-10 p.m. ET) maintained 100% of its 18-49 lead-in, as well as the rating for the show's prior 9:30 episode (0.3 on May 30).L+7: This season, "Abby's" has increased by +43% in 18-49 rating (from a 0.42 to a 0.60) and +612,000 viewers overall (1.7 million to 2.4 million) going from L+SD to L+7.

A rebroadcast of "Law & Order: SVU" delivered a 0.3 rating in 18-49 and 2.0 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET.

Friday

NBC tied as the #1 network Friday night in adults 18-49.

An encore telecast of "American Ninja Warrior" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 2.3 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET) tied for #1 in the two-hour timeslot.

"Dateline NBC" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 0.8 in adults 25-54, 3.3 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) tied for #1 in the timeslot among the Big 4 in adults 18-34 and men 18-34. L+7: Friday's "Dateline" is growing by +51% this season in 18-49 rating (from a 0.57 to a 0.86) and more than +1.2 million viewers overall (3.5 million to 4.7 million) going from L+SD to L+7.

Saturday

NBC ranked as Saturday's #1 non-sports network among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers.

An encore telecast of "Songland" scored a 0.2 rating in 18-49 and 1.1 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET.

"Dateline Saturday Night Mystery" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 0.7 in 25-54, 3.0 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET) finished as the #1 non-sports primetime show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers. "Dateline Mystery" delivered the show's most-watched edition since March 16 (4.2 million) and equaled its 18-49 and 25-54 highs since that same date, growing +9% week to week in total viewers (3.0 million vs. 2.8 million). "Dateline Mystery" increased by +25% from its first half-hour to its fourth in adult 18-49 rating (0.4 to 0.5), +40% in 25-54 (0.5 to 0.7) and +1.1 million persons or +46% in total viewers (2.4 million to 3.5 million).

Sunday

An encore "Hollywood Game Night" averaged a 0.3 rating in 18-49 and 1.5 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET.

An encore telecast of "America's Got Talent" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 3.2 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET) tied as the night's #1 non-sports program on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49. From its first half-hour to its fourth, the "Talent" rebroadcast increased by +75% in 18-49 (0.4 to 0.7) and +1.2 million persons or +47% in total viewers (2.6 million vs. 3.8 million).

A rebroadcast of "New Amsterdam" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 2.1 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) tied CBS' first-run "The Good Fight" in the timeslot in adults 18-49.





