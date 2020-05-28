AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Comedian Vicki Barbolak Wants To Marry You Free

Times are difficult. Are you in love and want to get married? Let Vicki Barbiolak, comedian who was a finalist on America's Got Talent help. She's America's fan favorite comedian and Vicki's also an ordained minister. Barbolak's GIVING AWAY one Virtual Wedding Ceremony, complete with a cake mailed to the winner's home, & a bottle of champagne if they are both over 21!

TO ENTER

By 15 June 2020, send a 60 second video of telling us why you think you and your partner should be chosen for the FREE ceremony! Share your story with us.

Send your video to eddie@vickibarbolakcomedy.com

Or send via WhatsApp to 760-815-4991.

The winner will be chosen by an amazing panel of judges that include:

Brooke Lewis BellasActress, iMurders on STARZ, Kinky Killers on Showtime & 1/2 New Year at Comedy Dynamics

Christina Wells, Powerhouse vocalist & 2018 America's Got Talent Semi-finalist

Curt Collins, Comedian & Owner of Curt Collins Media

Daniel Emmet, Las Vegas Headliner and 2018 America's Got Talent Finalist

Diane Evans, Super Fan

Eva McComb, Super Fan

Gregg Baethge, Producer, Pickled Tomato Films

Kent Moran, Actor, filmmaker, musician

Logan Guleff, 2014 MASTERCHEF JUNIOR champion, named one of the Most Influential Teens by Time Magazine

Michael Dean Shelton, Actor, Photographer & Humanitarian

Rob Lake, Named "Worlds Greatest Illusionist" by NBC & 2018 America's Got Talent semi-finalist

Ryan Niemiller, Comedian known as The Cripple Threat of Comedy, 2019 America's Got Talent 3rd Place finisher

VICKI BARBOLAK IS AN ORDAINED MINISTER SO SHE CAN LEGALLY MARRY YOU.

Every Wedding Ceremony is customized and requires advance planning to ensure your Wedding reflects the love you have for each other. I look forward to seeing your videos. I wish I could pick every one, but with my rates discounted there'll never be a better time to have me marry you even if your video is not the lucky winner! Stay safe and thanks for taking care of each other! For more information: www.vickibarbolakcomedy.com

Here's the rules. No Purchase Necessary. Purchase does not enhance chance of winning. Void where prohibited. To enter, send your 60 second video telling us why you and your partner should be chosen by 15 June 2020 to eddie@vickibarbolakcomedy.com or via WhatsApp to 760-815-4991. The winner will be chosen and announced on 30 June 2020. Eligibility requirements: Must be of legal age to marry. You must live in a location that allows Virtual Wedding Ceremonies and be able to obtain a wedding license or be in a location (anywhere in the world) where Vicki can legally marry you. One couple will be chosen by the judges. The winning couple will receive a FREE custom virtual wedding ceremony, a wedding cake for 2 and a bottle of champagne (as long as the couple is over the age of 21). When you submit your video you give Vicki Barbolak publicity rights to share your video and your story with local & national media as well as her social media.

