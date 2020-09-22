AMERICAN IDOL Winner Laine Hardy Sets September 28 Live Stream Concert

The livestream benefits the American Red Cross Disaster Relief.

Rising country star and ABC's AMERICAN IDOL winner, Laine Hardy, is set for a September 28th live stream concert benefiting American Red Cross Disaster Relief. The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT with music starting at 7:30 p.m. CT. Following the devastating damage that Hurricane Laura brought to the Livingston, Louisiana native's home state last month and the recent landfall of Hurricane Sally along the Gulf Coast, Laine felt a strong calling to give back in some way. The show, which is free and open to the public, will encourage fans to help people affected by disasters like storms, wildfires and countless other crises by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief at redcross.org/lainehardy. The gifts enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. For more information on how to help and to tune in on September 28th visit HERE.

"Hurricane Laura hit west of my hometown and me and my family stayed safe and did not have any damage. So many others here in Louisiana cannot say the same," says Laine. "And last week the Gulf Coast was hit by Hurricane Sally, these are really tough times for so many and I'm honored to work with American Red Cross to help out any way I can."

Laine Hardy was six when he picked up his first guitar and later joined his brother playing at local clubs and bars for upwards of six hours a night, inspired by artists ranging from Morgan Wallen to Luke Combs and Elvis Presley to Mark Broussard. After winning AMERICAN IDOL in 2019, Laine focused on songwriting and touring, headlining shows in Denver, Indianapolis, Sacramento, Minneapolis, Lexington and more. His 2020 "Ground I Grew Up On" virtual tour garnered over 2 million views in April and May.

While Louisiana is home, Nashville is where he was destined to be. There he met producer Michael Knox (Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett) and the pair went to work on several new sides releasing in 2020. His latest, "Tiny Town" (Michael Tyler) was released on July 10, and tracks "Ground I Grew Up On" (Brandon Kinney, Josh Thompson, Brett Beavers) and "Let There Be Country" (Jason Afable, Steve Moakler, Tim Nichols) were released April 10 on Buena Vista Records/Industrial Media's 19 Recordings - tell the stories of Laine's childhood on the bayou where on an average day you would find him fishing, riding his four-wheeler, spending time with his family and dogs, and feasting on jambalaya or his Korean grandmother's homemade kimichi. For more information about Laine Hardy, visit LaineHardyMusic.com and join his journey @TheLaineHardy Instagram/Twitter/YouTube/Facebook/Official Web Site.

Photo Credit: Robby Klein

