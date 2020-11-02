AMC & AMC+ Kick Off the Holiday Season With BEST CHRISTMAS EVER

Beginning today through December 25th.

AMC's annual "Best Christmas Ever" programming event returns this holiday season with a slate of 835 hours of holiday classic films and family favorites airing all day, every day on AMC beginning today through December 25th. This year, AMC+, the premium streaming bundle, will also feature select holiday film titles and exclusive specials beginning today and rolling out through December.

AMC will be the exclusive home to such holiday favorites as National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, The Polar Express, Love Actually, Four Christmases, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Ella Enchanted, Frosty's Winter Wonderland, 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, Jack Frost, and Legend of Frosty the Snowman, among many others. A majority of titles will also be available on-demand on AMC.com and the AMC app.

In addition to featuring the season's most beloved Christmas movies, AMC+ will bring viewers a series of holiday specials throughout December, including the streaming debut of IFC's Joe's Pub Presents: A Holiday Special, hosted by Tony Hale; Shudder's "Unhappy Holidays" collection of Christmas horrors featuring films like Black Christmas, Rare Exports, and Better Watch Out along with cult classics Christmas Evil and Deadly Games; a special episode of BBC America's THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW on Christmas Day; and the first-ever THE WALKING DEAD Holiday Special, hosted by Chris Hardwick and featuring fan-favorite cast members, on Sunday, December 13 - an exclusive for the streaming bundle this holiday season.

"Best Christmas Ever" has been a major ratings success for AMC. December viewership of the network during prime time has increased 39 percent in total viewers and 79 percent in adults 25-54 since AMC launched "Best Christmas Ever" in 2018. Video on Demand and TVE viewership of top film titles like Elf, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and The Polar Express has been remarkably strong and set records for the entire year.

Watch a "Best Christmas Ever" teaser below.

Films and family favorites included in AMC's "Best Christmas Ever" include (*denotes availability on AMC+ as well):

12 Dogs of Christmas: Great Puppy Rescue*

All I Want for Christmas*

The American President

Beethoven's Christmas Adventure

Buster & Chauncey's Silent Night*

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Christmas in Connecticut (1945 & 1992)

The Christmas Shoes*

A Christmas Story 2

A Dennis The Menace Christmas

Donkey's Caroling Christmas-tacular

Elf*

Ella Enchanted*

The First Christmas: The Story of the First Christmas Snow*

Four Christmases*

Fred Claus*

Free Birds

Frosty's Winter Wonderland*

Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer

Gremlins*

Groundhog Day

Happy Feet*

A Holiday to Remember*

How Murray Saved Christmas

Jack Frost (1979 & 1998)*

Joyful Noise

Legend of Frosty the Snowman

The Leprechauns' Christmas Gold

The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus*

The Little Drummer Boy Book II

Love Actually

Love the Coopers*

The Madagascar Penguins in a Christmas Caper

Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas is You*

Merry Madagascar

Michael Bublé's Christmas in Hollywood*

A Miracle on Christmas Lake*

Miracles from Heaven*

Nanny McPhee*

Nanny McPhee Returns*

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation*

National Lampoon's Vacation*

National Lampoon's European Vacation*

The Nativity Story*

Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey*

Pinocchio's Christmas

Planes, Trains & Automobiles*

The Polar Express*

Richie Rich

Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July*

Rudolph's Shiny New Year*

RV

Samantha: An American Girl Holiday

Scrooged*

Snow Day*

The Sons of Mistletoe*

To Grandmother's House We Go

'Twas the Night Before Christmas*

Vegas Vacation*

White Christmas

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wish for Christmas

The Year Without A Santa Claus*

Zookeeper

The Great Christmas Light Fight (Seasons 3-6)

