ALL ARTS Premiering Comedy Shows Filmed At The Tank

ALL ARTS to premiere comedy sets taped at The Tank theater in NYC, hosted by comedian and real-life lawyer Andrea Coleman and South Asian comedy duo Pooja Reddy and Zubi Ahmed. Premieres Wednesday, July 15 & August 29 at 10 p.m. on the ALL ARTS broadcast channel (check local listings), free streaming app and allarts.org

Wack or Woke? Andrea Coleman Judges the Law at The Tank premieres Wednesday, July 15 at 8 p.m. on the ALL ARTS broadcast channel, free streaming app and allarts.org. Hosted by comedian and real-life lawyer Andrea Coleman, featured comedians get to play judge a decide whether some of the weird laws that exist across the country are "wack" (bad) or "woke" (good).

Short Description: Andrea Coleman, real life lawyer faux Judge, comedically judges the law.

Long Description: Andrea Coleman, real life lawyer faux Judge, comedically rules and riffs on the wildest laws that actually exist in America. In this episode, filmed at The Tank in New York City, Coleman is joined by Judge Karen M. Ortiz and comedians (and friends) Andres Mallipudi, Todd Montesi and Kate Sisk to explore a law that dog owners might have strong opinions about! Filmed at The Tank in New York City.

Run Time: 1 hour

Featuring Andrea Coleman - Host & Comedian Judge Karen M. Ortiz Andres Mallipudi - Comedian Todd Montesi - Comedian Kate Sisk - Comedian

Kutti Gang at The Tank premieres Wednesday, August 29 at 8 p.m. on the ALL ARTS broadcast channel, free streaming app and allarts.org. This comedy showcase hosted by New York City comedians Zubi Ahmed and Pooja Reddy features female-identifying, non-binary, and queer South Asian comedians.

Short Description: Hosted by Pooja Reddy & Zubi Ahmed, this South Asian comedy show celebrates the community.

Long Description: Hosted by Pooja Reddy & Zubi Ahmed, this South Asian comedy show celebrates the community. Kutti Gang is a powerful assembly of South Asian women gathering to tell jokes and tear into the ever-present problems in show business for women of color, while bringing joy to the community. Filmed at The Tank in New York City.

Run Times: 30 minutes

Featuring Pooja Reddy - Host & Comedian Zubaira "Zubi" Ahmed - Host & Comedian Rekha Malhotra "DJ Reka" - DJ Jani Chakravarti "Kiran Jani" - Comedian Karmen Naidoo - Comedian Rita Sengupta - Comedian

Production Credits House Seats: Wack or Woke? Andrea Coleman Judges the Law at The Tank is a WLIW LLC production for WNET. Elizabeth Svokos is Producer. Mary Ann Toman is Editor. Mark Andersen & Michael Pruitt-Bruun are Cameras. Chris Grehan is Audio.

House Seats: Kutti Gang at The Tank is a WLIW LLC production for WNET. Anna Campbell, Jake King & Elizabeth Svokos are Producers. Steve Thompson is Editor. Mary Ann Toman is Online Editor. Mark Andersen & Keith Conod are Cameras. Chris Grehan is Audio.

For The Tank, Meghan Finn is Artistic Director. Danielle King is Managing Producer. Collin Knopp-Schwyn is Operations Manager. Anthony Sertel Dean is Technical Manager.

For ALL ARTS, Kristy Geslain is Senior Producer. Joe Harrell is Senior Director. Diane Masciale and Neal Shapiro are Executives in Charge.

