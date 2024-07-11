ALIEN: ROMULUS Tickets Now Available on Fandango

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Starting now, tickets are available on Fandango for Alien: Romulus, premiering in theaters on Friday, August 16.

For fans who can’t wait until August, Fandango is giving an exclusive look into the film with a special video featuring Alien director Ridley Scott and Alien: Romulus director Fede Álvarez. The legendary directors discuss the new film, how it connects to the first movie, and more.

According to Fandango’s 2024 Summer Movies Survey, viewers are eager to head to theaters to watch Alien: Romulus, as the film was voted the #2 most anticipated summer horror/suspense movie, the #3 most anticipated returning franchise, and the #5 most anticipated movie to see in IMAX.

About Fandango

Fandango digital network provides unrivaled, instant access to all things movies and TV, enhancing fan enjoyment across the entire entertainment journey. The portfolio serves more than 50 million unique visitors per month and includes leading online movie ticketer, Fandango, which tickets for 31,000 U.S. movie screens; world-renowned entertainment review site, Rotten Tomatoes; and Fandango at Home, the on-demand streaming service offering the industry’s best selection of 4K UHD titles and more than 250,000 new release and catalogue movies and next day TV shows.

