AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Judges' Callbacks Episode to Air on NBC

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NBC's AMERICA'S GOT TALENT is set to air a new episode featuring the show's first-ever Judges' Callbacks round, in which Simon Cowell and Mel B bring back previously chosen acts for one final performance before deciding who advances to the live shows. The episode follows a prior installment in which the first 28 acts moving on to the live shows were announced, alongside the unveiling of the contestants selected for the new Judges' Callbacks format.

In the latest episode, the first 28 acts advancing to the live shows were revealed, highlighting the remarkable breadth of talent featured this season on America's Got Talent. The judges also unveiled the contestants selected for the brand-new Judges' Callbacks round, giving a diverse mix of singers, dancers, dog acts and more one final opportunity to earn a spot in the live shows.

Episode #2108: 'Judges' Callbacks' premieres Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Simon Cowell will be joined by Normani and Poo Bear to help guide his selections, while Mel B will reunite with former Spice Girls bandmate Emma Bunton to assist with her decisions.

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