Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AFI Movie Club Celebrates AFI Awards 2020 Honoree Minari With New Content

View all content on the AFI YouTube channel or website.

Feb. 6, 2021  

AFI AWARDS celebrates MINARI with brand new content featuring one of the stars and the writer/director of the film. Alan S. Kim, who made his film debut in MINARI, accepts the AFI AWARDS honor on behalf of the creative ensemble and introduces the film to the AFI Movie Club audience. Writer/director Lee Isaac Chung takes the audience through a key scene between Jacob and Monica and discusses why he chose to focus on their relationship.

"MINARI blossoms with hope in the beating heart of America. Lee Isaac Chung's deeply personal saga is an ode to the unrelenting pressure of the pioneer spirit. Universal questions about home, pride and identity drive the narrative to touch both hearts and minds, as the Yi family dreams for more in a field of uncertainty. Steven Yeun and Yeri Han's epically understated performances infuse the film with unfeigned emotion, and Yuh-Jung Youn is an inspiration who embodies the wry blessings and curses of generational wisdom." -The American Film Institute

The AFI AWARDS celebration is sponsored by Audi, a supporter of AFI programs for the past 17 years. To commemorate each of the AFI AWARDS recipients, Audi has created the AFI AWARDS Audi Scholarships initiative providing scholarships in the name of the honorees to women and BIPOC Fellows at the AFI Conservatory - for a total contribution of $250,000. Congratulations to Ellin L. Aldana, Cinematography Fellow, recipient of the AFI AWARDS Audi Scholarship in the name of AFI AWARDS Honoree MINARI.

View all content on the AFI Youtube channel and on AFI.com/MovieClub.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Point Me Toward The Stage Tank Top
BroadwayWorld Sweatshirt
Broadway Strong Face Mask

Related Articles View More TV Stories
Spike Lees Civil Rights Film SON OF THE SOUTH Comes to Select Theaters and Video On Demand Photo

Spike Lee's Civil Rights Film SON OF THE SOUTH Comes to Select Theaters and Video On Demand

SAINT MAUD Debuts on EPIX Feb. 12 Photo

SAINT MAUD Debuts on EPIX Feb. 12

Documentary News Series AXIOS Continues February 7 Photo

Documentary News Series AXIOS Continues February 7

Rainshine Entertainment And Animasia Studio To Adapt YOUNG CAPTAIN NEMO Books For Animated Photo

Rainshine Entertainment And Animasia Studio To Adapt YOUNG CAPTAIN NEMO Books For Animated Feature Film Trilogy


More Hot Stories For You

  • Tulsa Ballet Launches 2021 SIGNATURE SERIES
  • BroadwayWorld and Broadway Licensing Team Up for New Digital Marketing Program for Licensees
  • The McKnight Center Announces 2020-2021 Season Updates
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand