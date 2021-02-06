AFI Movie Club Celebrates AFI Awards 2020 Honoree Minari With New Content

AFI AWARDS celebrates MINARI with brand new content featuring one of the stars and the writer/director of the film. Alan S. Kim, who made his film debut in MINARI, accepts the AFI AWARDS honor on behalf of the creative ensemble and introduces the film to the AFI Movie Club audience. Writer/director Lee Isaac Chung takes the audience through a key scene between Jacob and Monica and discusses why he chose to focus on their relationship.

"MINARI blossoms with hope in the beating heart of America. Lee Isaac Chung's deeply personal saga is an ode to the unrelenting pressure of the pioneer spirit. Universal questions about home, pride and identity drive the narrative to touch both hearts and minds, as the Yi family dreams for more in a field of uncertainty. Steven Yeun and Yeri Han's epically understated performances infuse the film with unfeigned emotion, and Yuh-Jung Youn is an inspiration who embodies the wry blessings and curses of generational wisdom." -The American Film Institute

The AFI AWARDS celebration is sponsored by Audi, a supporter of AFI programs for the past 17 years. To commemorate each of the AFI AWARDS recipients, Audi has created the AFI AWARDS Audi Scholarships initiative providing scholarships in the name of the honorees to women and BIPOC Fellows at the AFI Conservatory - for a total contribution of $250,000. Congratulations to Ellin L. Aldana, Cinematography Fellow, recipient of the AFI AWARDS Audi Scholarship in the name of AFI AWARDS Honoree MINARI.

