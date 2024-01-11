ABC's THE BACHELOR Premieres Its 28th Season This Month

The 28th season of The Bachlor will premiere on Monday, January 22 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.

Love awaits 32 extraordinary women – the most to ever arrive at the mansion on night one – as they make “Bachelor” history and prepare to open their hearts to Joey Graziadei. With a first impression rose on the table, the pressure is on and every moment counts on the season premiere.

Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The 32 women vying for Joey's heart are the following:

Allison, 26, a realtor from Philadelphia, Penn.

Autumn, 26, an account executive from St. Louis, Mo.

Chandler, 24, a graphic designer from New York, N.Y.

Chrissa, 26, a marketing director from Abbotsford, British Columbia

Daisy, 25, an account executive from Becker, Minn.

Edwina, 25, an entrepreneur from Atlanta, Ga.

Erika, 25, a leasing agent from North Bergen, N.J.

Evalin, 29, a nanny from San Antonio, Texas

Jenn, 25, a physician assistant student from Miami, Fla.

Jessica “Jess,” 24, an executive assistant from San Diego, Calif.

Katelyn, 25, a radiochemist from Santa Fe, N.M.

Kayla, 27, a guidance counselor from Hamilton, Ohio

Kelsey A., 25, a junior project manager from New Orleans, La.

Kelsey T., 31, an actor from Los Angeles, Calif.

Kyra, 26, a paralegal from Miami, Fla.

Eleni “Lanie,” 27, a realtor from Philadelphia, Penn.

Lauren, 28, a registered nurse from Philadelphia, Penn.

Maria “Lea,” 23, an account manager from Waipahu, Hawaii**

Alexandra “Lexi,” 30, a digital strategist from Atlanta, Ga.

Madina, 31, a mental health therapist from Charlotte, N.C.

Maria, 29, an executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario

Marlena, 26, a finance writer from West Palm Beach, Fla.

Natalie “Nat,” 26, a registered nurse and professor from Sudbury, Ontario

Rachel, 26, an ICU nurse from Honolulu, Hawaii

Samantha “Sam,” 31, a CPA from Nashville, Tenn.

Samantha, 25, a pro football cheerleader from Miami, Fla.

Sandra, 26, a cybersecurity consultant from Nashville, Tenn.

Starr, 25, a mental health counselor from Delray Beach, Fla.

Sydney, 28, a vintage store owner from Newport, R.I.

Talyah, 23, an esthetician from Huntington Beach, Calif.

Taylor, 23, a recruiter from Chicago, Ill.

Zoe, 24, an artist from Atlanta, Ga.

**Indicates they previously met Joey on “The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose”