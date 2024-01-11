ABC's THE BACHELOR Premieres Its 28th Season This Month

The 28th season of The Bachlor will premiere on Monday, January 22 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

POPULAR

The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 1 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis
What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More Photo 2 What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More
Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Video: Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek Photo 4 Video: Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek

ABC's THE BACHELOR Premieres Its 28th Season This Month

The 28th season of The Bachlor will premiere on Monday, January 22 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.

Love awaits 32 extraordinary women – the most to ever arrive at the mansion on night one – as they make “Bachelor” history and prepare to open their hearts to Joey Graziadei. With a first impression rose on the table, the pressure is on and every moment counts on the season premiere.

Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The 32 women vying for Joey's heart are the following:

Allison, 26, a realtor from Philadelphia, Penn.

Autumn, 26, an account executive from St. Louis, Mo.

Chandler, 24, a graphic designer from New York, N.Y.

Chrissa, 26, a marketing director from Abbotsford, British Columbia

Daisy, 25, an account executive from Becker, Minn.

Edwina, 25, an entrepreneur from Atlanta, Ga.

Erika, 25, a leasing agent from North Bergen, N.J.

Evalin, 29, a nanny from San Antonio, Texas

Jenn, 25, a physician assistant student from Miami, Fla. 

Jessica “Jess,” 24, an executive assistant from San Diego, Calif.

Katelyn, 25, a radiochemist from Santa Fe, N.M.

Kayla, 27, a guidance counselor from Hamilton, Ohio

Kelsey A., 25, a junior project manager from New Orleans, La.

Kelsey T., 31, an actor from Los Angeles, Calif.

Kyra, 26, a paralegal from Miami, Fla.

Eleni “Lanie,” 27, a realtor from Philadelphia, Penn.

Lauren, 28, a registered nurse from Philadelphia, Penn.

Maria “Lea,” 23, an account manager from Waipahu, Hawaii**

Alexandra “Lexi,” 30, a digital strategist from Atlanta, Ga.

Madina, 31, a mental health therapist from Charlotte, N.C.

Maria, 29, an executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario

Marlena, 26, a finance writer from West Palm Beach, Fla.

Natalie “Nat,” 26, a registered nurse and professor from Sudbury, Ontario

Rachel, 26, an ICU nurse from Honolulu, Hawaii

Samantha “Sam,” 31, a CPA from Nashville, Tenn.

Samantha, 25, a pro football cheerleader from Miami, Fla.

Sandra, 26, a cybersecurity consultant from Nashville, Tenn.

Starr, 25, a mental health counselor from Delray Beach, Fla.

Sydney, 28, a vintage store owner from Newport, R.I.

Talyah, 23, an esthetician from Huntington Beach, Calif.

Taylor, 23, a recruiter from Chicago, Ill.

Zoe, 24, an artist from Atlanta, Ga. 

**Indicates they previously met Joey on “The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose”



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Watch HAIRSPRAY Star Nikki Blonsky in Peacocks BOSCO Trailer Photo
Video: Watch HAIRSPRAY Star Nikki Blonsky in Peacock's BOSCO Trailer

The Peacock Original film follows Quawntay “Bosco” Adams (Aubrey Joseph) as he miraculously escapes from a maximum-security prison to be at his first child’s birth. The film features a strong cast, including Nikki Blonsky as “Tammy,” Tyrese Gibson as “Tootie,” Vivica A. Fox as “Willa,” Theo Rossi as “Ramos,” and more. Watch the video!

2
Kamala Harris to Appear on THE VIEW Next Week Photo
Kamala Harris to Appear on THE VIEW Next Week

No question is off the table when Vice President Harris joins Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro live in the show's NYC studio to discuss the 2024 presidential campaign, priorities and goals for the administration, and the latest political headlines.

3
Video: Watch the ABIGAIL Trailer With Melissa Barrera, Alisha Weir & More Photo
Video: Watch the ABIGAIL Trailer With Melissa Barrera, Alisha Weir & More

Abigail stars Melissa Barrera ( In the Heights), Dan Stevens (Legion), Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Freaky), William Catlett (Black Lightning), Kevin Durand (Resident Evil: Retribution) and Angus Cloud (Euphoria) and Alisha Weir (Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical, Darklands) as Abigail. Watch the video now!

4
Photos: Inside Olivia Rodrigos HUNGER GAMES Screening With AMPAS & SCL Photo
Photos: Inside Olivia Rodrigo's HUNGER GAMES Screening With AMPAS & SCL

Lionsgate hosted an AMPAS & SCL Screening at the Linwood Dunn Theater in Hollywood, in support of THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES. Before the screening, attendees gathered for a reception and a Q&A with “Can’t Catch Me Now” singer/songwriter Olivia Rodrigo and songwriter Daniel Nigro moderated by Tim Grieving. See photos!

More Hot Stories For You

Kamala Harris to Appear on THE VIEW Next WeekKamala Harris to Appear on THE VIEW Next Week
Disney Unveils Next Generation Of Ad Innovation: Shop The StreamDisney Unveils Next Generation Of Ad Innovation: Shop The Stream
Video: Jennifer Hudson Sings DREAMGIRLS With Saint Harison on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVideo: Jennifer Hudson Sings DREAMGIRLS With Saint Harison on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
AGT Magician Anna DeGuzman Set For Midnight Theatre PerformancesAGT Magician Anna DeGuzman Set For Midnight Theatre Performances

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Cast Parody MEAN GIRLS Video
Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Cast Parody MEAN GIRLS
Start Watching the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16 Premiere Video
Start Watching the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16 Premiere
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
CHICAGO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
ALADDIN