ABC's Localish Announces OUTstanding Limited Series Hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Localish introduces a limited digital series "OUTstanding" executive produced and hosted by award-winning "Modern Family" star Jesse Tyler Ferguson on Localish.com TODAY, Tuesday, Dec. 8. The limited series consists of five episodes focusing on LGBTQ individuals throughout the country making major contributions to their communities. Grounded in its mission to bring out the good in cities across America, each episode will highlight resilient and inspiring LGBTQ individuals ranging from a gay couple adopting a teenager during the COVID-19 pandemic and a bisexual country singer/songwriter to a business owner/winemaker and local activists who are unapologetically "OUTstanding."

"These people have been inspirations in their own communities for years and I can't wait for more people to get to know them. Their remarkable lives and uplifting stories are just the thing we need right now!"

"Jesse has been such a tireless advocate for LGBTQ issues over the years and brought so much personal energy to this project," said Michael Koenigs, executive producer of the Localish Network. "By featuring extraordinary LGBTQ families in all different corners of this country, we're excited to inspire audiences with real examples of leaders trailblazing more inclusive paths in their communities."

With producers based in major cities across the U.S., Localish worked with Ferguson to identify and remotely film LGBTQ individuals who faced major challenges, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their lives.

"The pandemic forced us to rethink our approach to production, but it didn't dampen our enthusiasm for telling amazing stories that make us proud of our neighbors," added Koenigs.

In addition to streaming on Localish's digital-owned platform Localish.com, the series will post one episode a week on Localish's social platforms with cross promotion on Jesse Tyler Ferguson's social media platforms @jessetyler on both Instagram and Twitter, and on ABC Owned Television Stations' 32 connected TV apps across Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

View More TV Stories Related Articles