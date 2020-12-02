ABC Talent and Casting Will Present Annual ABC Discovers: Talent Showcases Virtually

For the first time in its 19-year history, ABC Talent and Casting will present its annual ABC Discovers: Talent Showcases virtually, as part of the company's legacy and commitment to create powerful opportunities to discover, nurture, and recognize talent. The New York showcase will stream on THURSDAY, DEC. 3, and the Los Angeles showcase will stream on TUESDAY, DEC. 15.

These individual one-night events feature selected participants performing in showcases for casting directors, talent agents, managers and other invite-only industry professionals. Showcase performers are awarded a one-year mentorship with executives from ABC Casting and access to various ABC creative executives. Additionally, they receive on-camera workshops specifically designed to hone their craft and auditioning skills.

This year's Talent Showcase is the last for Ayo Davis, outgoing executive vice president, Talent and Casting, ABC Entertainment and Disney+, before moving into the newly expanded role of executive vice president, Creative Development and Strategy, Disney Branded Television. "I have been part of the Talent Showcase for 18 of its 19 years, and I couldn't be prouder of the incredible talent the program has introduced to the entertainment community," she said. "Discovering an amazing group of performers each year is something that gives me great joy, and this year is no exception. Despite unprecedented times, I am in awe of my team, the actors, writers, directors and editors, and what they achieved under such challenging circumstances. I am excited to premiere our first virtual Talent Showcases with two very impressive casts."

New York - Dec. 3

This year's performers include Adam Kaplan (Westport, Connecticut), Angela Wong Carbone (Syosset, New York), Anna Uzele (Wilmington, Delaware), Aury Krebs (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania), Caitlin Bassett (Clarksville, Maryland), David Garelik (Sudbury, Massachusetts), Emilia Suarez (Jacksonville, Florida), Jamad Mays (Teaneck, New Jersey), Kalyne Coleman (Richmond, Virginia), Laura Kariuki (Lenexa, Kansas), Mark McKinnon (Waldorf, Maryland), Rolando Chusan (Guayaquil, Ecuador), Supriya Ganesh (New Delhi, India), Trevor Salter (San Diego, California), Usama Siddiquee (Plano, Texas) and Woody Fu (New York, New York).

The actors will perform scenes written by David Kimple (Merritt Island, Florida), Joe McQuillen (New Richmond, Wisconsin), Laura Janeczko (Farmington, Connecticut), Rolando Chusan (Guayaquil, Ecuador), Samantha Clay (Saulsville, West Virginia), Scotty Crowe (Brunswick, Georgia) and Susannah Nolan (Brooklyn, New York).

This year's scenes are directed by artistic director Joseph Ward (Woodside, California), Alan Muraoka (Los Angeles, California), Laura Brandel (Malverne, New York) and NJ Agwuna (Columbia, Maryland). In addition, shadow directors include Cyndee Rivera (McAllen, Texas), Kelcy Griffin (Chicago, Illinois) and Sky Smith (Hong Kong, China), who are showcase alumni as well.

Los Angeles - Dec. 15

This year's performers include Akilah Walker (Atlanta, Georgia), Ana Marte (New York, New York), Angela Giarratana (Los Angeles, California), Anirudh Pisharody (Austin, Texas), Arthur J. Davis (Metropolis, Illinois), Carmireli Rodriguez (San Juan, Puerto Rico), Chase Yi (Kalamazoo, Michigan), Chester Lockhart (Los Angeles, California), Diana Toshiko (Los Angeles, California), Gonzalo Martin (Buenos Aires, Argentina), Jasmine Ashanti (Upper Marlboro, Maryland), Jonathan Marquez (Los Angeles, California), Nikkita Chadha (London, United Kingdom), Rainbow Dickerson (Virginia), TK Richardson (Chicago, Illinois) and Yvette Lu (St. Louis, Missouri).

The actors will perform scenes written by Jessica Combs (Pembroke Pines, Florida), Joe McQuillen (New Richmond, Wisconsin) and Samantha Clay (Saulsville, West Virginia). In addition, the writer's team includes Brian Shin (Ann Arbor, Michigan) and Ritza Bloom (Gainesville, Florida).

This year's scenes are directed by creative director Sue Hamilton (Los Angeles, California), Eli Gonda (Los Angeles, California), Ellen D. Williams (Los Angeles, California) and Rebecca Murga (Chicago, Illinois). In addition, shadow directors include Helen Madelyn Kim (Los Angeles, California), Lauren Gaw (Houston, Texas), Mollie Dolcimascolo (Tampa, Florida), Saagar Shaikh (San Antonio, Texas) and Tiffany Bank (Los Angeles, California), who are showcase alumni as well.

The ABC Discovers: Talent Showcase has a rigorous audition and rehearsal process in which ABC Casting executives work with the actors to put on the annual performance. To date, 45 Talent Showcases in Los Angeles and New York have been produced, and ABC Casting has mentored over 620 actors.

Now in its 19th year, the ABC Discovers: Talent Showcase in Los Angeles and New York continues to serve as a launching pad for discovering new talent, including Academy Award® winner Lupita Nyong'o ("12 Years a Slave"), Chadwick Boseman ("Black Panther"), Golden Globe® winner Gina Rodriguez ("Jane The Virgin"), Tony Award® winner Ali Stroker ("Oklahoma"), Pedro Pascal ("The Mandalorian"), Carrie Ann Inaba ("Dancing with the Stars"), Jesse Williams ("Grey's Anatomy"), Christina Moses ("A Million Little Things"), Jay Hayden ("Station 19"), Randall Park ("Fresh Off the Boat"), Kirby Howell-Baptiste ("Barry"), Cornelius Smith Jr. ("Scandal"), Jake Choi ("Single Parents"), Dania Ramirez ("Once Upon a Time"), Alexandra Shipp ("X-Men: Dark Phoenix"), Meghan Markle ("Suits"), Jermaine Fowler ("Superior Donuts"), Cynthia Addai-Robinson ("Power"), Brandon Bell ("Dear White People"), Alexander Hodge ("Insecure"), Daniella Pineda ("Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom") DeWanda Wise ("She's Gotta Have It"), Chrissie Fit ("Pitch Perfect 3"), Jorge Garcia ("Hawaii 5-0," "Lost") and Kevin Alejandro ("Lucifer").

ABC Discovers is a series of landmark initiatives created by ABC Talent and Casting that identify, develop and mentor talent from around the world through programs such as the Talent Showcase, Digital Talent Competition, Global Talent Initiative, Actor Audition Workshop Week, and the High School Initiative.

Disney General Entertainment Content's commitment to discovering and championing diverse talent is shepherded by the Creative Talent Development & Inclusion team (CTDI) at Disney Television Studios. Through sourcing talent for referrals, year-round events, professional development and the industry's flagship talent programs, CTDI connects writers, producers, directors, crew and more to opportunities across DGE and beyond. Many of the actors selected were submitted through showcase partners SAG-AFTRA, Actor's Equity Association and Alliance for Inclusion in the Arts, as well as theater companies and organizations throughout the country.

