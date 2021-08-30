ABC News Presents 9/11 TWENTY YEARS LATER: AMERICA REMEMBERS

ABC News has announced "9/11 Twenty Years Later: America Remembers" - a special week of coverage across the network and streaming news channel ABC News Live to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, including four reflective primetime specials and a five-part documentary series.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, in commemoration of the 20th anniversary, a special edition of "Good Morning America Saturday" will air at 7:00 a.m. EDT and lead into ABC News' special live coverage "9/11 Twenty Years Later: America Remembers" beginning at 8:00 a.m. EDT. Anchor David Muir will lead the special live coverage alongside "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts, with ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer from ABC News headquarters in New York and ABC News' powerhouse team of anchors and correspondents across downtown Manhattan, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The special coverage will reflect on ALL THAT happened since that tragic morning and feature the live ceremony taking place in lower Manhattan, including the reading of the names by family members of those killed, as well as the six pauses for moments of silence commemorating the four attacks and collapse of the two towers, and the ceremonies at the Pentagon, Shanksville and elsewhere.

Take a look at the schedule of special programming for the week of September 5-10 before ABC News Live dedicates a full 24 hours of rotating 9/11-related programming beginning the morning of Saturday, Sept. 11.

"This Week with George Stephanopoulos" kicks off the commemorative week on SUNDAY, Sept. 5, with an in-depth look at the fallout from America's withdrawal from Afghanistan with insight from Raddatz and her two decades of on-the-ground reporting in Afghanistan.

Anchored by Davis, the hour-long special "9/11 Twenty Years Later: Women of Resilience," streaming Monday, Sept. 6 (7:30-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC News Live, features the dramatic stories of four inspiring women who survived trauma and loss on 9/11 to find purpose and peace after two decades. One is the first-ever female FDNY firefighter who, along with her fellow first responders, rushed to ground zero on 9/11. Another is a heroic Army colonel at the Pentagon who narrowly escaped death and saved several lives while jumping from the burning inferno. A mother and a widow share their stories of loss and redemption, ensuring their lost loved ones will never be forgotten.

Narrated by Stephanopoulos, five-part documentary series "9/11 + 20: The Longest Shadow," streaming on five consecutive nights beginning Monday, Sept. 6 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC News Live, examines a nation and world completely changed by the terrifying moments when al-Qaeda operatives used U.S. jetliners to attack America on Sept. 11, 2001. Returning to the morning of Sept. 11, the series explores what America is and has become in the aftermath of one of the most traumatic events in history. From families still searching for answers, their responses and the failures that allowed terrorists to turn planes into missiles to the fear over an anticipated "second wave" of attacks and a seemingly endless war on terror, each episode navigates viewers through the past twenty years to today.

For the first time, after two decades, the women whose lives changed forever on Sept. 11 tell their stories of survival, pain and redemption in a landmark two-hour documentary special, "Women of 9/11: A Special Edition of 20/20 with Robin Roberts," hosted and executive produced by Roberts, airing Wednesday, Sept. 8 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. From the heroic female first responders and workers who risked everything in dangerous jobs at ground zero to the miracle survivors, including Genelle Guzman-McMillan, the last person pulled out alive from the World Trade Center rubble after 27 hours, and the women who suffered heartbreaking loss; all of them bonded in trauma, grief, and after two decades, remarkable strength and resilience.

Two decades after 9/11, anchor David Muir reports on how the day's tragic events forever changed the world. In the one-hour special event, Muir interviews survivors and family members who lost loved ones in the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and United Flight 93 in Shanksville. The survivors share their harrowing personal stories of rescue and escape Muir's interviews include personal and moving messages to the American people from survivors and relatives of some of the victims on what they're hoping Americans will do to honor those who were lost - 20 years later. The special edition of "20/20" airs Friday, Sept. 10 (9:01-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

Twenty years ago, in the wake of Sept. 11, ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer sat down with young women holding their infants - who were pregnant when their husbands died in the attacks. The mothers she met were fresh in grief, holding new babies who often looked like their dads. Over the years, Sawyer and her team followed these families as they look at the world through their unique lens, with their children's lives in part shaped before they were even born. Now, as those children approach their 20th birthdays, a special edition of "20/20" brings nearly 40 families together again. The special edition of "20/20" airs Friday, Sept. 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

On Friday, Sept. 10, "The View" revisits the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, as the co-hosts prepared for the live broadcast. They will reflect on the tragic events of the day, including what it was like at the New York City studio as the news unfolded and the important conversations that took place at the table once they returned following the terrorist attack.