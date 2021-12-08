ABC News Announces THE YEAR: 2021 Prime-time Special

As 2021 comes to a close, ABC News announced TODAY its annual two-hour primetime special highlighting the biggest moments of a historic year. With the country still fighting COVID-19, a groundbreaking inauguration, the Capitol insurrection, and continued protests for racial justice, 2021 proved to be a year unlike any other in modern-day history.

"Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts anchors "The Year: 2021" alongside a team of ABC News anchors and correspondents on MONDAY, DEC. 27 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EST/PST), on ABC. Watch the special on demand and on Hulu the day following the premiere.

"The Year: 2021" features reports on the history-defining events of the year, including breakthroughs in space exploration and vaccines, the race to save the planet from global warming, and how America continues to rebuild and reopen following two years of living in a pandemic, as well as the most talked about times in pop culture, such as milestones in movies and television.

The special will include ABC News' "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir, "Good Morning America" co-anchors George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan and contributor Lara Spencer, "Nightline" co-anchors JuJu Chang and Byron Pitts, "This Week" co-anchor and chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz, host Tamron Hall, chief meteorologist Ginger Zee, chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl, congressional correspondent Rachel Scott, transportation correspondent Gio Benitez, correspondents Janai Norman and Kaylee Hartung, reporter Will Ganss and contributors Sarah Isgur and Yvette Simpson. Additional appearances include COUNTRY MUSIC star Jimmie Allen, actress Ryan Michelle Bathe, Kevin Frazier ("Entertainment Tonight"), television personality KATIE Nolan, Olympian Michael Phelps, "The Undefeated" reporter Kelley L. Carter, TV host Brett Erlich and actor and "Love Island USA" narrator Matthew Hoffman, writer and podcast producer Danny Pellegrino and legal analyst Emily D. Baker.

"The Year: 2021" is produced by ABC News. John R. Green is executive producer.