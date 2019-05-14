ABC Announces 2019-2020 Primetime Schedule

In her inaugural upfront presentation as president of ABC Entertainment, Karey Burke will unveil a slate of programming for the 2019-2020 season that is bolstered by the strength of established, fan-favorite shows and captivating new programs energized by bold characters and storytelling. Burke will present her plan to the advertising and media communities this afternoon as part of the first Disney Upfront Experience, which brings together the networks of Walt Disney Television and ESPN at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall and Alice Tully Hall in New York City.

"Since the beginning of the year, ABC has been the No. 1 network with a schedule that is working, and we are going to nurture it," said Burke. "Going into next season, our priorities are stability and launching shows in a way our audience will know we are committed to them. Add to that some of the most buzzed-about titles and top talent of the recent pilot season, and we have an enviable combination that sets the stage for us to win with women and grow our overall reach."

Only three new scripted series will debut in the fall - dramas "Emergence" and "Stumptown"; and the "black-ish" comedy spinoff "mixed-ish" - a remarkably fewer number, thanks to the consistent viewership that many of ABC's current shows continue to offer. In the current season, ABC claims six of the Top 20 broadcast entertainment shows, including two of the top four dramas - "Grey's Anatomy" and "The Good Doctor" - and the No. 1 new comedy, "The Conners" - all of which will return in the fall.

"A Million Little Things," which grew viewership following its move to Thursday nights and ranks No. 17 among the Top 20, will also return in the fall, along with the highly anticipated 11th and final season of one of TV's most celebrated comedies, "Modern Family," which rounds out ABC's entries on the Top 20 list at No. 19.

Additionally, fan favorites "America's Funniest Home Videos," "American Housewife," "American Idol," "The Bachelor," "black-ish," "Bless This Mess," "Dancing with the Stars," "Fresh Off the Boat," "The Goldbergs," "How to Get Away with Murder," "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," "The Rookie," "Schooled," "Shark Tank," "Single Parents" and "Station 19" will return next season, as previously announced.

New dramas "The Baker and the Beauty" and "For Life," along with the new comedy, "United We Fall," will debut midseason.

On average since the start of the year, ABC is the No. 1 TV network among Adults 18-49 (entertainment only). For the entire 2018-2019 season, ABC ranks a strong No. 2 in entertainment programming, pacing within 175,000 Adults 18-49 of tying NBC for No. 1.

Fall premiere dates will be announced at a later time. Please note that shows picked up to series but not listed on the schedule below will debut later in the 2019-2020 season.

ABC's fall prime-time schedule is as follows (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific). New shows are in bold.

DAY TIME SERIES

MONDAY 8:00 p.m. "Dancing with the Stars"

10:00 p.m. "The Good Doctor"

TUESDAY 8:00 p.m. "The Conners"

8:30 p.m. "Bless This Mess" (new time)

9:00 p.m. "mixed-ish"

9:30 p.m. "black-ish" (new time)

10:00 p.m. "Emergence"

WEDNESDAY 8:00 p.m. "The Goldbergs"

8:30 p.m. "Schooled"

9:00 p.m. "Modern Family"

9:30 p.m. "Single Parents"

10:00 p.m. "Stumptown"

THURSDAY 8:00 p.m. "Grey's Anatomy"

9:00 p.m. "A Million Little Things"

10:00 p.m. "How to Get Away with Murder"

FRIDAY 8:00 p.m. "American Housewife" (new day)

8:30 p.m. "Fresh Off the Boat" (new time)

9:00 p.m. "20/20" (two hours)

SATURDAY 8:00 p.m. "Saturday Night Football"

SUNDAY 7:00 p.m. "America's Funniest Home Videos"

8:00 p.m. (To be announced later today)

9:00 p.m. "Shark Tank"

10:00 p.m. "The Rookie" (new day)





