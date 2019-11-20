A Sequel to JOKER is Reportedly in the Works

Article Pixel Nov. 20, 2019  
A Sequel to JOKER is Reportedly in the Works

According to The Hollywood Reporter, director Todd Phillips is in talks to return to direct a sequel to his billion-dollar blockbuster "Joker."

Actor Joaquin Phoenix is expected to return. The "Her" star is expected to garner a Best Actor nomination at THE ACADEMY AWARDS for his role in the Batman-adjacent film.

Four DC films have grossed over one billion dollars. The other three are "Aquaman," "The Dark Knight Rises," and "The Dark Knight."

Phoenix is also known for roles in "Gladiator," "Walk the Line," and "The Master."

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk



  • Dexter Fletcher Will Direct RENFIELD
  • Tim Barr (Silverbird) Shares 'Crimson Kid', Debut LP 'Sign Of The Good Times' Out Jan 31
  • Agnez Mo Drops New Track 'Nanana' Today
  • Film Movement Announces the U.S. Theatrical Release of TEMBLORES
  • Ryan Beatty Reveals New Music Video for 'Patchwork'
  • ABC Renews SUMMER FUN & GAMES for 2020