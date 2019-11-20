A Sequel to JOKER is Reportedly in the Works

According to The Hollywood Reporter, director Todd Phillips is in talks to return to direct a sequel to his billion-dollar blockbuster "Joker."

Actor Joaquin Phoenix is expected to return. The "Her" star is expected to garner a Best Actor nomination at THE ACADEMY AWARDS for his role in the Batman-adjacent film.

Four DC films have grossed over one billion dollars. The other three are "Aquaman," "The Dark Knight Rises," and "The Dark Knight."

Phoenix is also known for roles in "Gladiator," "Walk the Line," and "The Master."

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





