A REAL PAIN Sets Hulu Streaming Premiere Date

With its distinct style of storytelling and thought-provoking emotional journey about complex relationships, Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin give moving performances in A Real Pain, making its streaming debut on Hulu on Jan. 16.

The movie follows mismatched cousins, David and Benji, who reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother. The adventure takes a turn when the pair's old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history.

Delving into the universal themes of cultural heritage, acceptance and family relationships while set against the scenic backdrop of Poland, A Real Pain has been lauded by audiences and critics alike. The film was nominated for 4 Golden Globe Awards® including Best Picture, Best Actor Jesse Eisenberg, Best Screenplay and won the Best Performance by a male actor in a supporting role for Kieran Culkin. Additionally, the film won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award at last year’s Sundance Film Festival and was named one of AFI’s Top 10 Movies of 2024.

Comments