A QUIET PLACE PART II Brings in Biggest Box Office Numbers Since the Start of the Pandemic

The new film A Quiet Place Part II brought in the biggest numbers at the box office since the start of the pandemic, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, from John Krasinski, grossed $19.3 million on Friday and $14.9 million on Saturday, and it has a projected four-day weekend debut of $58.5 million. This puts the film on par with its predecessor, A Quiet Place, which brought in a three-day debut of $50.2 million in 2018.

Overseas, the film made $22 million from its first six markets for a global start of at least $80 million through Monday. It launched in China to $14.9 million.

Another film released this week, Disney's Cruella, is projecting a four-day opening of $26.5 million, including $21.3 million for the three days. Overseas it made $16.1 million from 29 markets for a global start of $42.6 million. The film doesn't open in China until June 6.

Read more on The Hollywood Reporter.