Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A QUIET PLACE PART II Brings in Biggest Box Office Numbers Since the Start of the Pandemic

The film, alongside Disney's Cruella, both opened to high grosses this weekend.

May. 30, 2021  
A QUIET PLACE PART II Brings in Biggest Box Office Numbers Since the Start of the Pandemic

The new film A Quiet Place Part II brought in the biggest numbers at the box office since the start of the pandemic, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, from John Krasinski, grossed $19.3 million on Friday and $14.9 million on Saturday, and it has a projected four-day weekend debut of $58.5 million. This puts the film on par with its predecessor, A Quiet Place, which brought in a three-day debut of $50.2 million in 2018.

Overseas, the film made $22 million from its first six markets for a global start of at least $80 million through Monday. It launched in China to $14.9 million.

Another film released this week, Disney's Cruella, is projecting a four-day opening of $26.5 million, including $21.3 million for the three days. Overseas it made $16.1 million from 29 markets for a global start of $42.6 million. The film doesn't open in China until June 6.

Read more on The Hollywood Reporter.


Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More TV Stories
Video Roundup: Watch Trailers For COBRA KAI, THE FLASH, THE TOMORROW WAR, and More! Photo

Video Roundup: Watch Trailers For COBRA KAI, THE FLASH, THE TOMORROW WAR, and More!

AMC, Regal, and Cinemark Will No Longer Require Masks For Fully Vaccinated People Photo

AMC, Regal, and Cinemark Will No Longer Require Masks For Fully Vaccinated People

Walt Disney Studios Announces Changes to Upcoming Film Release Schedule Photo

Walt Disney Studios Announces Changes to Upcoming Film Release Schedule

VIDEO: Check Out an All New Teaser For the DEXTER Reboot Photo

VIDEO: Check Out an All New Teaser For the DEXTER Reboot


More Hot Stories For You

  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Introducing BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!