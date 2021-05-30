A QUIET PLACE PART II Brings in Biggest Box Office Numbers Since the Start of the Pandemic
The film, alongside Disney's Cruella, both opened to high grosses this weekend.
The new film A Quiet Place Part II brought in the biggest numbers at the box office since the start of the pandemic, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The film, from John Krasinski, grossed $19.3 million on Friday and $14.9 million on Saturday, and it has a projected four-day weekend debut of $58.5 million. This puts the film on par with its predecessor, A Quiet Place, which brought in a three-day debut of $50.2 million in 2018.
Overseas, the film made $22 million from its first six markets for a global start of at least $80 million through Monday. It launched in China to $14.9 million.
Another film released this week, Disney's Cruella, is projecting a four-day opening of $26.5 million, including $21.3 million for the three days. Overseas it made $16.1 million from 29 markets for a global start of $42.6 million. The film doesn't open in China until June 6.
