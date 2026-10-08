A MEMORABLE CHRISTMAS to Premiere on AspireTV

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AspireTV, the network that celebrates and reflects Black culture, life and style, will premiere A Memorable Christmas on Friday, Dec. 4 at 9 p.m. ET. Asia'h Epperson (Straight Outta Compton, Greenleaf), Mike Merrill (Tyler Perry's Straw, All American), Kamel Goffin (Atlanta, Godfather of Harlem) and Stephen Cofield Jr. (Prime's Harlem, Blue Bloods) star in the movie.

A Memorable Christmas follows Harper Freeman, a commercial real estate attorney, as she returns home for Christmas and learns her firm is planning to demolish a community center where she's been volunteering to teach girls dance.

'A Memorable Christmas is a heartfelt reminder that home is more than a place,' said Tina Rodriguez, Senior Director of Content Strategy & Acquisitions, aspireTV. 'It's the people, traditions and community connections that help shape who we are. Harper's journey reflects the power of giving back and preserving spaces that uplift future generations, making this a meaningful addition to our Holiday Homecoming lineup.'

Also included in aspireTV's Holiday Homecoming are The Love Doctor (Friday, Nov. 6 at 9 p.m. ET), Kiss Me for Christmas (Friday, Nov. 20 at 9 p.m. ET), A Heart for Christmas (Friday, Nov. 27 at 9 p.m. ET), Holiday Bae (Friday, Dec. 11 at 9 p.m. ET) and A Christmas Gift (Friday, Dec. 18 at 9 p.m. ET). AspireTV will also be airing the Chandler Family Christmas franchise of movies, starring Malinda Williams and Victoria Rowell.

In The Love Doctor, a relationship coach known for helping others find holiday romance must navigate his own heartbreak after a breakup. When practice dates with a shy client spark real feelings, ethical boundaries and a romantic rival threaten their chance at love. Starring David L. Rowell, Katelynn Bennett and Kellie Shanygne Williams.

In Kiss Me for Christmas, Cara's holiday makeover leads to a chance romantic encounter in an elevator, only to discover the man she's falling for is dating her overbearing boss. Starring Golden Brooks, Laila Odom and Terrell Carter.

In A Heart for Christmas, a young girl's Christmas wish comes true when the mother she never knew returns home for the holidays, but the long-awaited reunion becomes complicated when her father's heart belongs to someone else. Starring Nikiva Dionne, Taja V. Simpson and Maurice Hall.

In Holiday Bae, a publishing coordinator determined to earn a promotion must spend Christmas pretending to be part of a chef's family to secure the rights to his cookbook, or risk losing the career opportunity she's worked toward. Starring Tabitha Myles, Draper Wynston and Bill Haas.

A Christmas Gift follows single mother Roz McKenzie as she relies on faith and a Christmas miracle to make the season special for her daughter. Starring Noree Victoria, Blue Kimble and Nadia Simms.

Full Holiday Homecoming Schedule (All times ET)

Friday, November 6: The Love Doctor 9 p.m.; The Love Doctor Encore 11 p.m.

Saturday, November 7: 3 Wishes for Christmas 9 a.m.; Merry Christmas, Baby! 11 a.m.; Sappy Holiday 1 p.m.

Sunday, November 8: He Who Findeth: A Cinderella Christmas Tale 10 a.m.; Throwback Holiday 12 p.m.; Our Christmas Love Story 2 p.m.; The Snowball Effect 4 p.m.; Chandler Christmas Getaway 6 p.m.; The Love Doctor 8 p.m.; Nochebuena 10 p.m.; Holly Day 12 a.m.

Friday, November 13: Yuletide the Knot 9 p.m.; Our Christmas Love Story 11 p.m.

Saturday, November 14: Holly Day 9 a.m.; Nochebuena 11 a.m.; A Baby for Christmas 1 p.m.

Sunday, November 15: The Snowball Effect 10 a.m.; Throwback Holiday 12 p.m.; 3 Wishes for Christmas 2 p.m.; Christmas in Carolina 4 p.m.; We're Scrooged 6 p.m.; Marry Me for Christmas 8 p.m.; Marry US for Christmas 10 p.m.; He Who Findeth: A Cinderella Christmas Tale 12 a.m.

Friday, November 20: Kiss Me for Christmas 9 p.m.; Nochebuena 11 p.m.

Saturday, November 21: Our Christmas Love Story 9 a.m.; Throwback Holiday 11 a.m.; Chandler Christmas Getaway 1 p.m.

Sunday, November 22: He Who Findeth: A Cinderella Christmas Tale 10 a.m.; Nochebuena 12 p.m.; Sappy Holiday 2 p.m.; Marry Me This Christmas 4 p.m.; Holly Day 6 p.m.; Kiss Me for Christmas 8 p.m.; The Love Doctor 10 p.m.; Christmas in Carolina 12 a.m.

Friday, November 27: A Heart for Christmas 9 p.m.; A Heart for Christmas Encore 11 p.m.

Saturday, November 28: Marry Me for Christmas 9 a.m.; Marry US for Christmas 11 a.m.; He Who Findeth: A Cinderella Christmas Tale 1 p.m.

Sunday, November 29: 3 Wishes for Christmas 10 a.m.; Our Christmas Love Story 12 p.m.; The Snowball Effect 2 p.m.; The Love Doctor 4 p.m.; Kiss Me for Christmas 6 p.m.; A Heart for Christmas 8 p.m.; Merry Christmas, Baby! 10 p.m.; A Baby for Christmas 12 a.m.

Friday, December 4: A Memorable Christmas 9 p.m.; A Memorable Christmas Encore 11 p.m.

Saturday, December 5: Holly Day 9 a.m.; Nochebuena 11 a.m.; He Who Findeth: A Cinderella Christmas Tale 1 p.m.

Sunday, December 6: Chandler Christmas Getaway 10 a.m.; Our Christmas Love Story 12 p.m.; The Love Doctor 2 p.m.; Kiss Me for Christmas 4 p.m.; A Heart for Christmas 6 p.m.; A Memorable Christmas 8 p.m.; We're Scrooged 10 p.m.; Throwback Holiday 12 a.m.

Friday, December 11: Holiday Bae 9 p.m.; Holiday Bae Encore 11 p.m.

Saturday, December 12: Marry Me This Christmas 9 a.m.; The Snowball Effect 11 a.m.; Merry Christmas, Baby! 1 p.m.

Sunday, December 13: 3 Wishes for Christmas 10 a.m.; A Heart for Christmas 12 p.m.; Kiss Me for Christmas 2 p.m.; The Love Doctor 4 p.m.; A Memorable Christmas 6 p.m.; Holiday Bae 8 p.m.; A Baby for Christmas 10 p.m.; Christmas in Carolina 12 a.m.

Friday, December 18: A Christmas Gift 9 p.m.; A Christmas Gift Encore 11 p.m.

Saturday, December 19: Marry Me for Christmas 9 a.m.; Marry US for Christmas 11 a.m.; Yuletide the Knot 1 p.m.

Sunday, December 20: He Who Findeth: A Cinderella Christmas Tale 10 a.m.; Holly Day 12 p.m.; A Heart for Christmas 2 p.m.; A Memorable Christmas 4 p.m.; Holiday Bae 6 p.m.; A Christmas Gift 8 p.m.; Nochebuena 10 p.m.; We're Scrooged 12 a.m.

Friday, December 25: Nochebuena 6 a.m.; Holly Day 8 a.m.; Throwback Holiday 10 a.m.; The Ride 12 p.m.; Dreaming of a Black Christmas 12:30 p.m.; Christmas in Carolina 1 p.m.; Nochebuena 3 p.m.; We're Scrooged 5 p.m.; A Memorable Christmas 7 p.m.; The Snowball Effect 9 p.m.; Kiss Me for Christmas 11 p.m.; The Ride 1 a.m.; Dreaming of a Black Christmas 1:30 a.m.

Saturday, December 26: Christmas in Carolina 9 a.m.; The Love Doctor 11 a.m.; Chandler Christmas Getaway 1 p.m.

Sunday, December 27: A Christmas Gift 10 a.m.; Marry Me for Christmas 12 p.m.; Marry US for Christmas 2 p.m.; A Baby for Christmas 4 p.m.; A Heart for Christmas 6 p.m.; Holiday Bae 8 p.m.; Our Christmas Love Story 10 p.m.; Merry Christmas, Baby! 12 a.m.

About UP Entertainment

UP Entertainment is the home for uplifting entertainment for passionate and diverse audiences across the leading cable, satellite and streaming platforms. Brands include UP Faith & Family, UPtv, aspireTV, aspireTV+, GaitherTV+ and Cine Romántico. UP Faith & Family is the leading subscription streaming service for uplifting entertainment. UPtv is the trusted network for adults seeking positive programming with relatable stories about relationships, filled with love and laughter, through exclusive premiere movies, box-office hit films and beloved series. AspireTV is the television network that celebrates and reflects Black culture, life and style in a way that is inspiring, authentic and entertaining. AspireTV+ is a new subscription streaming service for Black culture and urban lifestyle entertainment. GaitherTV+ provides access to Gaither's renowned and growing library of full-length award-winning Country, Gospel, Bluegrass and Christian concerts and specials, early premieres of new performances and shows, and exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews. UP Entertainment, in partnership with PixL Dos, also manages and distributes Cine Romántico, a FAST channel featuring the best of Hollywood TV romance movies in Spanish. UP Entertainment also represents partner brand Ovation TV, an independent television, production, and digital media company, with a commitment to the arts, culture and entertainment. UP Entertainment's pro-social initiative, 'UPlift Someone,' has inspired over 200 million people to uplift others through its social videos.

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