A GOOD GIRL'S GUIDE TO MURDER Renewed for Season 2 on Netflix

Netflix has announced that A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder has been renewed for a second season, and will premiere the series globally excluding UK/Ireland, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand. It will premiere in the UK and Ireland on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

Produced by Moonage Pictures (The Gentlemen, The Famous Five, Bodies) for BBC iPlayer and BBC Three in co-production with Netflix and ZDFneo, the new six-part series will film in the UK in 2025.

A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder is based on the hugely successful, New York Times bestselling mystery YA novels by Holly Jackson. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder season one was adapted for the screen by Poppy Cogan. Season two will be adapted and written by Holly Jackson and Poppy Cogan. Emma Myers (Netflix’s Wednesday and Family Switch) returns in the lead role of Pip Fitz-Amobi opposite Zain Iqbal as Ravi Singh.

After solving the Andie Bell case Pip‘s world has been transformed by her actions, and not always for the better. In Season 2, Pip is determined to fix the fallout - and stay away from any more investigations. But as Max Hastings’ trial approaches, key witness Jamie Reynolds suddenly disappears and Pip finds herself in a race against time to find him. This new mystery will take Pip to unexpected places as she struggles with the idea of justice, straying even further from the 'good girl' she once was.

The first season of the Netflix series debuted at #1 on the Global Top 10 TV (English) list and while a mainstay on the list, Holly Jackson’s novel returned to #1 on the NY Times Best timed to the trailer debut and still remains in the top 10.

