BANNERMAN Drama Series to Launch on Netflix and AMC

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Netflix and AMC Studios announced the greenlight of a co-produced drama series, BANNERMAN. Shane Black co-wrote the first episode, and will executive produce and direct the first two episodes. Craig Silverstein will showrun, write, and executive produce. Greg Nicotero and Brian Witten will also executive produce.

The greenlight is the first co-production between the companies to jointly develop and produce select original series.

The series will premiere on AMC in the US and Canada and will also be available on Netflix in the US and Canada 90 days after the premiere of the season finale on AMC.

Netflix and AMC will jointly premiere each episode in Australia, New Zealand and Spain.

Netflix will debut the show exclusively everywhere else in the world.

Creative Team

Showrunner/Writer/EP: Craig Silverstein (Nikita, Turn: Washington's Spies, Pantheon, Percy Jackson and the Olympians)

Writer/Director/EP: Shane Black (Lethal Weapon, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Iron Man 3) co-wrote the first episode with Craig and will direct the first two episodes

Executive Producers: Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead, Creepshow, Pulp Fiction, Casino), Brian Witten (Creepshow)

Logline

Paul Bannerman, a lethal covert operative, convinces a group of the world's most deadly assassins to quit the spy game for a chance to lead normal lives in the suburbs of Connecticut. Old enemies, bad habits, a paranoid government and an unrelenting ex-cop will make retirement their most difficult mission yet.

The Bannerman series, which spans five books, is focused on charismatic ex-spy Paul Bannerman. Retired from a career in that gritty and suspenseful world, Bannerman finds himself living in a quiet suburban town but is soon pulled back into the life he's trying to escape. Matters are made more complicated when his girlfriend's father, Raymond Lesko, comes crashing into Paul's life as a grizzled former NYPD officer who suspects Paul is not who he says he is.

'Bannerman is a smart, high-octane thrill ride of a series, powered by an extraordinary creative team,' said Dan McDermott, chief content officer of AMC Global Media and president of AMC Studios. 'This is the perfect premium drama to kick off our first co-production with Netflix, and we are thrilled to continue evolving and expanding our partnership by jointly developing and producing select original series for our respective platforms.'

Lead Studio: AMC Studios

Netflix drama series are having a standout year, led by breakout His & Hers and Harlan Coben's I Will Find You, which broke into Netflix Most Popular list with 112.9M views. Season 2 of the anthology series BEEF led all limited series with 16 Emmy nominations, securing first-time nominations for Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, and Youn Yuh-jung. Coming this year is an adaptation of John Steinbeck's East of Eden (Florence Pugh) and The Altruists (Julia Garner). The upcoming slate of prestige series includes: Rabbit, Rabbit (Adam Driver), Trigger Point (Joel Edgerton), Kennedy (Michael Fassbender), So Far Gone (Mark Bomback), The Roman (Martin Scorsese), and The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey (Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen).

AMC Global Media recently brought fans a highly acclaimed third season of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, called The Vampire Lestat, featuring the world's first truly immortal rockstar and just premiered a third season of The Walking Dead: Dead City that takes the Maggie and Negan relationship in unexpected new directions. A second season of the acclaimed drama The Audacity is in production and next month the new Dennis Quaid multi-generational racing drama Thunder Road will begin production, in partnership with NASCAR. The company is also in production on a second season of its Rise Of sports docuseries, in partnership with Skydance Sports and the NFL, featuring the extraordinary success of the New Orleans Saints in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. Rise of the Saints will premiere on AMC and AMC+ in February.

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