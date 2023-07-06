90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT to Premiere on TLC

90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT premieres on Monday, August 14th at 9PM ET/PT on TLC. 

By: Jul. 06, 2023

Five 90 DAY FIANCÉ couples have reached their breaking points. In a final attempt to salvage their relationships, each couple will participate in a couples retreat to determine whether or not they can heal old wounds.

Alongside a team of professionals, they’ll actively navigate issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger, and intimacy. Explosive group therapies, intense couples’ sessions, past life regressions, unique on-and-off-resort activities, and so much more ensue.  

At the end of the retreat, each couple must decide if they will stay together or move on, separately. 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT premieres on Monday, August 14th at 9PM ET/PT on TLC. 

In addition to the series, a weekly companion podcast called 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT SESSIONS will be available. The podcast, hosted by Sukanya Krishnan, will feature therapists Petey Silveira, Dr. Janie Lacy and Dr. Jason Prendergast who appear in the series.

They will break down relationship issues and discuss big moments in each episode. The podcast will also include listener submitted questions where specific therapy topics within the episodes are answered.  Such topics may include cheating, keeping secrets, tips to improving sexual performance, and more. 

90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction, for TLC. 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT SESSIONS is produced by Somethin’ Else and is available on all podcast platforms. 

About TLC 

Offering remarkable real-life stories without judgment, TLC shares everyday heart, humor, hope and human connection with programming genres that include fascinating families, heartwarming transformations and life’s milestone moments. TLC is a global brand available in more than 75 million homes in the US and 270 million households around the world.  

TLC is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming.

Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. 




