76 DAYS Documentary to Premiere at Santa Barbara International Film Festival

The premiere will take place on Thursday, February 8, at 4 PM at the Fiesta Theater.

By: Jan. 29, 2024

Filmmaker Joe Wein's "76 Days," a captivating documentary based on Steven Callahan's bestselling novel “Adrift: 76 Days Lost at Sea,” is set to have its world premiere at the esteemed Santa Barbara International Film Festival next month.

The premiere will take place on Thursday, February 8, at 4 PM at the Fiesta Theater, followed by an encore screening on Monday, February 12, at 8 PM at the Metro Theater.

"76 Days" explores the incredible true story of Steven Callahan's survival during 76 days adrift in the Atlantic Ocean. The documentary seamlessly weaves Callahan's gripping first-hand account with original 8mm footage, archive photos, and powerful recreation scenes, including Callahan re-staging the events.

The narrative unveils the events of February 4, 1982, when a whale collided with Callahan's boat, leading to its flooding and putting him in a life-or-death struggle. With no food or water, Callahan's inflatable raft became his home as he drifted across the entire Atlantic Ocean, forcing him to confront his own limitations and connect with the natural world.

“'76 Days' is a remarkable story of one man’s connection to the sea—a tale of survival, invention, and resilience against almost impossible odds, as exceptional as the individual who lived it,” said Director Joe Wein.  “I'm thrilled to share Steven's incredible story with audiences at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival."

The musical score for the documentary is composed by Patrick Stump, the lead vocalist of Fall Out Boy. Stump's original score, along with his exclusive cover of Iggy Pop's "The Passenger," adds another layer to the film's immersive experience.

ABOUT JOE WEIN: 

Director Joe Wein, known for his work in music videos and commercials, brings his storytelling prowess to documentary filmmaking. His previous success includes the acclaimed short film "Goldfish," recognized at prestigious festivals and distributed by Shorts International. As a screenwriter, Joe has earned a place in Variety Magazine's "Top Ten Screenwriters to Watch."

Both director Joe Wein and Steven Callahan will engage in a Q&A session following the premiere screening, providing unique insights into the filmmaking process and the incredible survival story



