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7 Little Johnstons to Return for New Season on TLC

Liz and Brice prepare to welcome baby number two while Trent embarks on a 50-new-things-at-50 challenge.

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7 Little Johnstons to Return for New Season on TLC

TLC's 7 LITTLE JOHNSTONS returns for an all-new season premiering Tuesday, November 17 at 9PM ET/PT.

This season is packed with life-changing milestones, big celebrations, and plenty of Johnston family fun. Liz and Brice are preparing to welcome baby number two, and the entire family is counting down the days until they meet their newest little bundle of joy. Along with discovering whether they're having a boy or a girl, they'll also learn whether their baby will be a little person or average height, bringing new questions, emotions, and decisions as the family grows.

Trent is embracing a major milestone as he turns 50 and sets out to make the most of the year with an ambitious bucket list challenge: trying 50 new things at 50. From working on a real dude ranch and jousting to adventures far outside his comfort zone, Trent is determined to prove it's never too late to try something new. At the same time, Amber is navigating a new chapter of her own, exploring ways to manage the challenges of perimenopause while continuing to juggle multiple plates.

From exciting new beginnings and unforgettable celebrations to laugh-out-loud moments and heartfelt family memories, the Johnstons continue to tackle life's ups and downs together. Through every surprise, challenge, and milestone, one thing remains the same: family always comes first.

7 LITTLE JOHNSTONS is produced by Figure 8 Films for TLC.

About TLC

Offering remarkable real-life stories without judgment, TLC shares everyday heart, humor, hope and human connection with programming genres that include fascinating families, heartwarming transformations and life's milestone moments. TLC is a global brand available in more than 75 million homes in the US and 270 million households around the world.

7 Little Johnstons to Return for New Season on TLC Image

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