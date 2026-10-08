67 BOMBS TO ENID Documentary Expands to Theaters Nationwide
The film, executive produced by Errol Morris, traces displacement and generational trauma while celebrating cultural pride through music and dance.
The documentary 67 BOMBS TO ENID, directed by Kevin Ford and Ty McMahan, is expanding into theaters nationwide as part of a theatrical roadshow beginning October 1st, with a wider theatrical release on November 6 and digital availability starting November 17.
Written and directed by Kevin Ford (The Bomb) and journalist Ty McMahan, 67 Bombs to Enid is an intimate and personal documentary following a group of Marshallese teenagers and their families as they try to assimilate into a small midwestern way of life. The film interweaves first hand accounts of the atomic detonations on the islands, from the generation born after, tracing both their displacement and generational trauma. Despite their history, the subjects in the documentary persevere by finding joy and maintaining cultural pride through their traditions, including sharing their native music and dance with the community in Enid.
The film was executive produced by filmmaker and documentarian Errol Morris and will be shown at the United Nations in Geneva this fall, as a way to educate on the continued effects of radiation on the Marshallese population.
Roadshow Dates
October 1 // Los Angeles, CA // Laemelle, Glendale @ 7:30pm — With Kevin in attendance
October 2 // Cambridge, MA // Apple Cinemas @ 7:00pm — With Ty in attendance
October 3 // San Diego, CA // Digital Gym Cinemas — With Kevin in attendance
October 3 // Simsbury, CT // Apple Cinemas @ 2:00pm — With Ty in attendance
October 4 // Costa Mesa, CA // Starlight Triangle Cinemas @ 2:00pm — With Kevin in attendance
October 8 // Houston, TX // River Oaks Theater @ 7:30 pm — With Kevin and Ty in attendance
October 9 // Austin, TX // Violet Crown Cinemas @ 7:00 pm — With Kevin and Ty in attendance
October 10 // Dallas, TX // Violet Crown Cinemas @ 7:00 pm — With Kevin and Ty in attendance
October 11 // Oklahoma City, OK // Flix Brewhouse — With Kevin and Ty in attendance
October 13 // Spokane, WA // The Garland Theater — With Kevin in attendance
October 15 // Miami Beach, FL // O Cinema — With Ty in attendance
October 17 // Jackson, MS // Mississippi Film Society — With Ty in attendance
October 18 // New Orleans, LA // Prytania Theatre — With Ty in attendance
October 23 // Overland Park, KS // Glenwood Arts Theatre — With Ty in attendance
October 23 // Los Angeles, CA // Laemmie Cinemas — With Ty in attendance
October 24 // St. Louis, MO // Arkadin Cinemas + Bar @ 12:00pm — With Kevin in attendance
October 25 // Los Angeles, CA // Laemmie Cinemas — With Ty in attendance
Credits
Written & directed by: Kevin Ford & Ty McMahan
Produced by: Brandon Kobs, Zach Passero, Kevin Ford, and Ty McMahan
Co-produced by: Atilla Yücer, John Williams, and Kamen Velkovsky
Executive produced by: Errol Morris
Run time: 88 min
Language: English
Country: US
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...