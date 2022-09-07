60th Annual ICG Publicists Award Show Date Announced

The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) will celebrate the 60thAnniversary of the ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon on Friday, March 10, 2023, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. The announcement was made by Tim Menke and Sheryl Main, ICG Publicists Awards Chairs.

"We look forward to continuing the time-honored tradition of showcasing Local 600 publicists and their contribution to the entertainment industry," Menke and Main said.

The ICG Publicists Awards, which traditionally occur the Friday prior to the Academy Awards®, will be presented in the following categories: Motion Picture Showperson of the Year, Television Showperson of the Year, Maxwell Weinberg Award for Outstanding Publicity Campaign for Television and Motion Pictures, Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity, Bob Yeager Award for Community Service, Publicist of Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, Press Award, International Media Award and Excellence in Unit Still Photography for both Motion Pictures and for Television.

The 2022-2023 Timeline for the 60th Annual ICG Publicists Awards

Deadline to submit Television publicity campaigns - FRI, Nov. 11, 2022

Television campaign nominations announced - WED, Nov. 16, 2022

Deadline to submit for Motion Picture publicity campaigns - FRI, Jan. 6, 2023

Motion Picture publicity nominees announced - WED, Jan. 11, 2023

Final awards voting opens - TUES, Jan. 31, 2023

Voting closes - MON, Feb. 6, 2023

Winners announced at the ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon - FRI, March 10, 2023 -

*Dates subject to change

Entertainment publicists first formed a union in 1937 as the Screen Publicists Guild, later becoming the Publicists Guild. In 2002, the Publicists Guild merged with the International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Local 600).

The first Publicists Awards Luncheon was held in 1964 and has since grown to an event attended annually by around 800 publicists, press, motion picture and television industry leaders, and other IATSE leaders. Motion Picture and Television Showperson Awards and Lifetime Achievement Awards have been bestowed upon numerous esteemed actors, directors and executives.

Additional awards include the Maxwell Weinberg Awards for a Television Publicity Campaign and for a Motion Picture Publicity Campaign, Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity, and the Bob Yeager Award for Community Service. The Guild also publishes the Annual ICG Publicists Directory.

The International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Local 600) represents approximately 9,000 members who work in film, television, streaming and commercials as directors of photography, camera operators, digital imaging technicians, visual effects supervisors, still photographers, camera assistants, film loaders, broadcasters and all members of camera crews and publicists.

The first cinematographers' union was established in New York in 1926, followed by unions in Los Angeles and Chicago, but it wasn't until 1996 that Local 600 was born as a national guild. In addition to its work organizing, bargaining and enforcing contracts, advocating for legislation that serves working families, training and mentorship, ICG's ongoing events include the Emerging Cinematographer Awards and the Publicists Awards Luncheon. The Guild also publishes the award-winning ICG Magazine.