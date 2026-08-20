Sandra Bullock Speaks Out on Partner Bryan Randall's Private ALS Battle

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Sandra Bullock is speaking publicly for the first time about the death of her longtime partner Bryan Randall, who died following a private battle with ALS. In an interview with NBC's Emilie Ikeda for TODAY, Bullock described the experience of caring for him through his illness and the emotional aftermath. "I did usher Bryan out the way a human being deserves to be ushered out. And I didn't take care of myself then, but I so take care of myself now," she said.

The Oscar winner used the conversation to address the broader challenges faced by caretakers, sharing how she navigated the demands of Randall's illness while largely keeping the situation out of the public eye until now. Her comments centered on the personal toll of caregiving and the process of grieving while trying to honor Randall's life.

Bullock's remarks touched on how she is now prioritizing her own well-being after a period in which she said she neglected her own needs while focused on Randall's care. The interview offers a rare, direct look at how she has processed the loss and what she has learned about balancing care for others with care for oneself.

The segment aired as part of TODAY's coverage of health and personal stories, with Ikeda reporting on Bullock's account of Randall's private struggle with ALS and her message to others facing similar circumstances.

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