Photos: TONIGHT SHOW Recap: Michael Strahan, Chase Stokes, THE STRAY CATS Perform

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THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon featured Michael Strahan and Chase Stokes as guests on the 2,333rd episode of the NBC late-night program, with musical guests THE STRAY CATS performing.

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC















Stokes discussed Outer Banks' emotional final season and revealed his dream romantic gesture during his interview with Fallon. Stokes also appeared during a Flip Shots segment with Strahan, and popped up while Fallon and Tariq Trotter were discussing Outer Banks, revealing Trotter's fandom for the Netflix series.

Strahan discussed having a full-circle moment with Pete Davidson years after they first met.

THE STRAY CATS performed their song Rock This Town during the episode.

Tuesday's monologue covered Trump's approval rating amid an attempt to claim the Strait of Hormuz.

Video Highlights

With over 100M total followers and subscribers, 'The Tonight Show' is the #1 late-night program on digital and is also the longest-running talk show on television. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.



Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC

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