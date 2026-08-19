 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Michael Strahan and Chase Stokes Face Off in Nauseating Flip Cup Twist on FALLON

The game turns a bar classic into a test of nerves for the two guests and their late-night hosts.

By:



Michael Strahan and Chase Stokes squared off against Jimmy Fallon and Questlove in a game called Flip Shots on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, a twist on flip cup that came with what the show described as a nauseating catch. The segment put the two guests through a competitive drinking game format rebuilt around unpredictable consequences for each round.

The matchup paired Strahan and Stokes as competitors against Fallon and Questlove, turning the segment into a head-to-head battle rather than a standard sit-down interview. The format relied on the physical comedy and reactions of all four participants as the twist played out over the course of the game.

The appearance is part of a run of games and challenge-based segments the show has featured recently, joining other bits built around head-to-head competition between guests and the hosts. The Flip Shots format gave both Strahan and Stokes a chance to show off their competitive sides outside of a traditional Q&A setting.

Questlove's involvement continues a stretch of appearances beyond his usual role as part of The Roots, the show's house band, following other recent segments that have put him in front of the camera for games and bits alongside Fallon.

Recent Articles
Michael Strahan Recalls Full-Circle Moment with Pete Davidson on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Michael Strahan Recalls Full-Circle Moment with Pete Davidson on THE TONIGHT SHOW
8/19/2026
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to Welcome Weezer, Michael Strahan
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to Welcome Weezer, Michael Strahan
8/12/2026
Chase Stokes Outs Tariq Trotter as an OUTER BANKS Fan on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Chase Stokes Outs Tariq Trotter as an OUTER BANKS Fan on THE TONIGHT SHOW
8/19/2026
Need more TV Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts