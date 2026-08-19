Michael Strahan and Chase Stokes Face Off in Nauseating Flip Cup Twist on FALLON

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Michael Strahan and Chase Stokes squared off against Jimmy Fallon and Questlove in a game called Flip Shots on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, a twist on flip cup that came with what the show described as a nauseating catch. The segment put the two guests through a competitive drinking game format rebuilt around unpredictable consequences for each round.

The matchup paired Strahan and Stokes as competitors against Fallon and Questlove, turning the segment into a head-to-head battle rather than a standard sit-down interview. The format relied on the physical comedy and reactions of all four participants as the twist played out over the course of the game.

The appearance is part of a run of games and challenge-based segments the show has featured recently, joining other bits built around head-to-head competition between guests and the hosts. The Flip Shots format gave both Strahan and Stokes a chance to show off their competitive sides outside of a traditional Q&A setting.

Questlove's involvement continues a stretch of appearances beyond his usual role as part of The Roots, the show's house band, following other recent segments that have put him in front of the camera for games and bits alongside Fallon.

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