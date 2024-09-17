37TH ANNUAL HISPANIC HERITAGE AWARDS Airing on PBS Later This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 37TH ANNUAL HISPANIC HERITAGE AWARDS (HHAs) premieres Friday, September 27, 2024, 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET (check local listings) on PBS and will be available to stream on PBS.org and the PBS app during Hispanic Heritage Month. The awards ceremony was taped for broadcast on September 5 at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts' Opera House in Washington, DC. 2024 marks the tenth consecutive year the awards have been presented on PBS.

Honorees for this year's 37th Annual HISPANIC HERITAGE AWARDS include designer Carolina Herrera (Fashion), writer, director, and comedian Julio Torres (Vision), Beautyblender creator Rea Ann Silva (Entrepreneurship), NBA Star Carmelo Anthony (Sports), legendary Cumbia Band Los Ángeles Azules (Arts), and the First-Ever Posthumous Award celebrating the legacy of renowned Baseball Hall of Fame member and philanthropist Roberto Clemente.

This year's HISPANIC HERITAGE AWARDS is hosted by acclaimed actress, singer, dancer, and Flamin' Hot costar Annie Gonzalez, with special music performances from honorees Los Ángeles Azules and additional chart-topping and award-winning artists including Morat, Nathy Peluso, Cimafunk and Ximena Sariñana.

Special appearances on the 37th Annual HISPANIC HERITAGE AWARDS include John Leguizamo (creator and host of American Historia on PBS), Emilio Estefan Jr. (Grammy and Emmy-winning producer, director and entrepreneur), Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), Pati Jinich (Pati's Mexican Table on PBS), Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer), Lisa Vidal (Being Mary Jane), Luis Clemente from the Roberto Clemente Foundation, Lisa Lisa of Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam and more.

Commonly known as “America's Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration,” the HHAs (supported by 40 national Hispanic-serving institutions) were established by The White House in 1988 to commemorate the creation of Hispanic Heritage Month in America.

About the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) The HISPANIC HERITAGE AWARDS serve as a launch of HHF's year-round mission, focused on education, workforce, social impact, and culture through the lens of leadership. HHF is a national nonprofit organization. For more information, visit www.hispanicheritage.org and follow the Hispanic Heritage Foundation on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok. Listen to the HHF podcast Fritanga on your favorite streaming service and HHF YouTube channel.

About PBS

PBS, with more than 330 member stations, offers all Americans the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and digital content. Each month, PBS reaches over 36 million adults on linear primetime television, more than 16 million users on PBS-owned streaming platforms, 53 million viewers on YouTube, and 60 million people view PBS content on social media, inviting them to experience the worlds of science, history, nature, and public affairs and to take front-row seats to world-class drama and performances.

PBS's broad array of programs has been consistently honored by the industry's most coveted award competitions. Teachers of children from pre-K through 12th grade turn to PBS LearningMedia for digital content and services that help bring classroom lessons to life. As the number one educational media brand, PBS KIDS helps children 2-8 build critical skills, enabling them to find success in school and life. Delivered through member stations, PBS KIDS offers high-quality content on TV — including a PBS KIDS channel — and streaming free on pbskids.org and the PBS KIDS Video app, games on the PBS KIDS Games app, and in communities across America. More information about PBS is available at PBS.org, one of the leading dot-org websites on the internet, Facebook, Instagram, or through our apps for mobile and connected devices.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

