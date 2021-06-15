30 DAYS WITH: BRETMAN ROCK Will Premiere on YouTube

YouTube Originals TODAY announced "30 Days With: Bretman Rock" a new documentary series that takes viewers along for THE JOURNEY as Bretman Rock, superstar YouTube creator, beauty entrepreneur, and fashion icon ventures into the wilds of the Hawaiian jungle to see if he can survive one week on his own. Episode 1 of his four-part docu-series premieres June 30, only on YouTube.

Over four episodes, viewers will see how Bretman prepares for and handles his solo adventure dedicated to the memory of his late father. With his signature hilarious attitude, Bretman will mentally and physically prepare with his friends and family, train with a survival skills specialist, and venture into the jungle to see if he has what it takes to overcome any obstacle. Fans can also see more of Bretman's day-to-day life by following his personal YouTube channel, which has amassed over 8.45M subscribers.

Known for his authenticity and unique comedic voice, Bretman Rock is a digital superstar followed by over 40 million fans globally. Born in the Philippines and raised in Hawaii, Bretman has expanded out of his online stardom as a beauty entrepreneur to launch multiple makeup product collaborations with household brands, work with top fashion designers, and star in MTV's Following: Bretman Rock.

"30 Days With" is a YouTube Originals franchise of multi-episode documentaries that give viewers a behind-the-scenes, 30-day snapshot of the lives of today's most talked about public figures, athletes, artists, and YouTube creators as they journey through pivotal moments of their personal lives and careers. Each "30 Days With" docuseries focuses on a primary subject and gives a personal spotlight over the course of four episodes. Other "30 Days With" series include "30 Days With: Why DON'T We" (Now Streaming) showcasing the popular band as they open up about their evolution, coping with the global pandemic while making music, music videos and everything that went into the creation of their highly anticipated album, The Good Times and the Bad Ones and "30 Days With: Ryan Garcia" (Now Streaming) which followed the 22-year-old undefeated professional boxing phenom in the leadup to his career-defining fight against Olympic gold medalist Luke Campbell.

"30 Days With: Bretman Rock" is produced by Znak TV, with Natalka Znak and Jennifer Ducker serving as executive producers. Susanne Daniels is Global Head of Original Content for YouTube. Alex Piper serves as Head of Unscripted for YouTube Originals, with Lauren Celinski and Ryan Bratton overseeing "30 Days With: Bretman Rock" for YouTube Originals.