2024 Presidential Debate to Take Place in Philadelphia at the National Constitution Center

ABC News has announced the 2024 presidential debate will take place in Philadelphia at the National Constitution Center (525 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19106) on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 9:00 p.m. EDT.

“The ABC News Presidential Debate | Race for the White House” is being produced in conjunction with the ABC Owned Television Station WPVI-TV/6ABC and will air on ABC and stream on 24/7 streaming network ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu. “World News Tonight” anchor and managing editor David Muir and ABC News Live “Prime” anchor Linsey Davis will serve as moderators.

The primetime pre-debate special, “Race for the White House,” will be anchored by chief global affairs correspondent and “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz, chief Washington correspondent and “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl, chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce and senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott and will premiere at 8:00 p.m. EDT.

ABC News will soon announce debate simulcast and usage guidelines, as well as information on media credential applications, security and accessibility.

Marc Burstein is the senior executive producer, and Molly Shaker is executive producer of ABC News Special Events. Seni Tienabeso is executive director of ABC News Live. Simone Swink is the executive producer of the pre-debate special.

