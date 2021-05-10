2021 Nashville Comedy Festival Returns In Full Force This June

The Nashville Comedy Festival makes its triumphant return next month after a year that has us longing for laughter. Billboard's first-ever "Comedian of the Year" Sebastian Maniscalco kicks off Nashville Comedy Festival on Saturday, June 12 at Ryman Auditorium. Maniscalco will have the audience roaring during the Nashville stop of his Nobody Does This Tour. Tennessee-native and rising star Leanne Morgan takes the stage at the Mother Church on Sunday, June 13. Morgan will be sure to have the people in the pews laughing out loud with her SOUTHERN CHARM and hilarious storytelling.

The performances will be at 100% capacity with local safety guidelines in place. More shows to be announced in the coming weeks.



The festival's venue partners include some of the most iconic showrooms in Nashville, including Ryman Auditorium.

After a year off the road, Sebastian Maniscalco is back with his new Nobody Does This Tour. Recognized by both Billboard and Pollstar with top touring awards, Nobody Does This follows a string of record-breaking, sold-out arena shows from his Stay Hungry and You Bother Me tours including the United Center in his hometown of Chicago, Boston's TD Garden, The Forum in LA and New York's Madison Square Garden. That success follows a number of blockbuster years for the comedian, author, and actor the New York Times calls "the hottest comic in America." In addition to releasing a best-selling memoir, Stay Hungry, and Netflix original special also titled "Stay Hungry," the comic hosted the 2019 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS and landed roles in Martin Scorsese's Oscar-nominated The Irishman as well as Green Book, which won Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Maniscalco can next be seen on the small screen in his own food show for Discovery+ to be released later his year. For more information and tour updates visit sebastianlive.com.