2021-2022 Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema Series to Begin with Bolshoi Ballet: SPARTACUS - LIVE

Fathom Events, BY Experience, and Pathé Live will present the "2021-2022 Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema" series, featuring the world's best dancers in five iconic productions, screening exclusively in cinemas, from November 2021 through May 2022. Dance and performing arts fans of all ages will be able to experience these magnificent productions from the comfort of their neighborhood cinemas, which offer the best seats in the house of the legendary Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, Russia.

The new series begins November 7 with a live broadcast of "Spartacus," a sensational ballet composed by Aram Khachaturian followed by Tchaikovsky's magical holiday classic for all ages, "The Nutcracker," with holiday screenings December 19 and 20. George Balanchine's sparkling "Jewels" screens live January 23, followed by the captivating "Swan Lake" on March 6 to delight cinema audiences. "The Pharaoh's Daughter," closes the season on May 1 with Pierre Lacotte's monumental live production.

Tickets for 2021-2022 Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema events can be purchased at www.fathomevents.com or participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

The "2021-2022 Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema" series:

Sunday, November 7

In Imperial Rome led by Crassus, Spartacus and his wife Phrygia are reduced to slavery and are separated by slave dealers. His love for her and his desire for freedom lead him to revolt against the Roman army with the help of the other captives. But the treacherous Aegina, who seeks to conquer Crassus and gain power, will get in the way of Spartacus's plan.

Huge in scale and spectacular in effect, "Spartacus" is a true tour de force of a ballet, set to Aram Khachaturian's superb score. With an incredible display of might from the four leading dancers to the entire corps de ballet, its passionate pas de deux, and larger-than-life pyrotechnical feats, "Spartacus" is the ultimate spectacle of virtuosity and lyricism born at the Bolshoi Theatre.

Sunday, December 19 & Monday, December 20

On Christmas Eve, Marie and her whole family are gathered around the tree in celebration of the holiday. She receives a magical gift from her godfather Drosselmeyer and soon enough this Christmas eve will take an unexpected turn for her. Marie's new doll comes alive and carries her into a whirlwind adventure.

The exceptional score by Tchaikovsky, brought to life by the legendary Bolshoi Ballet dancers in The Nutcracker, will captivate the hearts of the whole family. Experience this holiday classic through the eyes of Marie and her Nutcracker Prince on the big screen as they travel on a magical journey of their dreams.

Sunday, January 23

Emeralds for the elegance and sophistication of Paris, rubies for the speed and modernity of New York, and diamonds for an imperial St. Petersburg. Three sparkling scenes accompanied by the music of three essential composers feature the styles of the three dance schools that have contributed to making George Balanchine a legend of modern ballet.

This glamorous triptych was inspired by Balanchine's visit to the famous jeweler Van Cleef & Arpels on New York's Fifth Avenue and created as an homage to the cities and dance schools of Paris, New York, and St. Petersburg that made a vital impact on the revered choreographer's career.

Sunday, March 6

Lured to the banks of a mysterious lake by his alter-ego, the Evil Genius, Prince Siegfried encounters the most beautiful swan Odette and swears his love to her. At the castle, prospective brides try to entertain the distracted Prince, but it is the ravishingly beautiful swan Odile who threatens the promise Siegfried made to Odette.

The legend of the enigmatic swan-woman set to Tchaikovsky's masterpiece of a score is ballet's most beloved production in the classical canon. The Bolshoi Ballet's "Swan Lake" exemplifies the dramatic tension and heart-stopping beauty with prima ballerina Olga Smirnova leading the cast, as sensational as the BLACK SWAN as she is poignant as the white swan.

Sunday, May 1

While traveling in Egypt, Lord Wilson is caught in a sandstorm and finds refuge in the nearest pyramid where the daughter of one of Egypt's most powerful pharaohs lies entombed. When he falls asleep, lulled by the haze of opium, Aspicia comes to life and his passion for her will take him on a fantastic journey.

French choreographer Pierre Lacotte brilliantly resurrected a forgotten masterpiece exclusively for the Bolshoi Ballet nearly twenty years ago - Marius Petipa's "The Pharaoh's Daughter." With its exotic setting, spectacular dancing, and scenes choreographed for nearly the entire Bolshoi troupe, this stunning Egyptian fresco is one of the most remarkable productions in the company's repertoire.

"We missed the arts over the last 2 years and are honored to partner with our friends at BY Experience and Pathé Live to bring ballet back to hundreds of big screens across the nation," said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. "To come back with three Live Ballets and two Fathom fan favorites is an exciting return for a long-awaited Bolshoi Ballet season."

"The Bolshoi Ballet is one of the world's greatest ballet companies and this season celebrates timeless storytelling with beauty and unparalleled athleticism," said Julie Borchard-Young, co-founder of BY Experience. "It is thrilling to welcome audiences back to cinemas after the global pause, to experience the legendary Bolshoi again, with live performances from Moscow."