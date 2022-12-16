20/20 to Go Behind WELCOME TO CHIPPENDALES In New Special
“20/20” airs on Friday, Dec. 16 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, next day on Hulu.
"20/20" dives deep into the dark history of greed, paranoia and murder behind the rise of the male exotic dance troupe Chippendales, which became an international cultural phenomenon in the 80s and 90s. By creating Chippendales, Steve Banerjee found the success and fortune he always craved - but his ambition was insatiable.
"20/20" documents the harrowing stories of how Banerjee conspired to eliminate those he believed got in his way, including the shocking murder-for-hire plots against close business associates and members of a competing male dance troupe, and an alleged blackmail operation against an aggrieved patron of the club.
While revisiting this dramatic tale of lust, greed and murder, "20/20" also sits down with Kumail Nanjiani, who plays Banerjee in Hulu's latest smash hit "Welcome to Chippendales" to discuss playing the infamous club owner on the show that is taking Hollywood by storm.
The two-hour program features a look behind the scenes as well as features interviews with Scott Garriola, a retired FBI special agent who played a major role in catching and arresting Banerjee; Read Scot, a former Chippendales dancer who opens up about being the target in a thwarted murder-for-hire plot; and Natalia Mehlman Petrzela, historian and host of "Welcome To Your Fantasy," a popular podcast on Chippendales.
The episode also features interviews with former Chippendales dancers, producers and employees, Banerjee's business associates, and family and friends of those impacted. "20/20" airs on Friday, Dec. 16 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, next day on Hulu.
From This Author - Michael Major
December 15, 2022
Taking inspiration from the likes of Bob Dylan, Nick Drake, Elliot Smith, Nirvana, and Bon Iver, Sleeper values their minimalistic approach to songwriting. With a goal of making his debut album in the near future, “Son Of A Gun” is his third single. Making his debut with “Junkie” followed by “Emily.”
VIDEO: Discovery Channel Releases BATTLEBOTS Trailer
December 15, 2022
In the fight capital of the world, Las Vegas, the most competitive field of combat robots ever assembled have come to wage war with one goal in mind: to qualify for the BattleBots World Championship VII. Featuring 50 teams from across the globe, sparks fly and robots die in the iconic BattleBox arena. Watch the new video trailer now!
VIDEO: Drakulas Release Video Of 'Shame' From Drunk Dial Records 7'
December 15, 2022
Formed by Mike Wiebe and Rob Marchant of the Riverboat Gamblers and Zach Blair of Rise Against as a fully formed art project to explore new, dark avenues and be set apart from other projects, the band quickly went from a diversion to a full-time endeavor by touring, making videos and cultivating acolytes around the globe.
Listen: BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION Soundtrack Out Now
December 15, 2022
The soundtrack for ABC's Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration has been released! Listen to all thirteen tracks from the upcoming Disney special, which includes classics like 'Be Our Guest,' 'Something There,' and 'Belle,' plus new songs like 'Evermore,' sung by H.E.R., Joshua Henry, Josh Groban, Martin Short, Shania Twain, and more.
Locos Por Juana Release New Single 'Tu Sonrisa'
December 15, 2022
Locos Por Juana is proud to release their new single “Tu Sonrisa” out now. The new song is an upbeat, feel good reggae love song with a simple request for a smile. Like the old adage, “Your smile makes me smile,” the new song celebrates the love of and longing for a simple gift. “Tu Sonrisa” is the third single to drop ahead of their new album.