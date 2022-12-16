20/20 to Go Behind WELCOME TO CHIPPENDALES In New Special

"20/20" dives deep into the dark history of greed, paranoia and murder behind the rise of the male exotic dance troupe Chippendales, which became an international cultural phenomenon in the 80s and 90s. By creating Chippendales, Steve Banerjee found the success and fortune he always craved - but his ambition was insatiable.

"20/20" documents the harrowing stories of how Banerjee conspired to eliminate those he believed got in his way, including the shocking murder-for-hire plots against close business associates and members of a competing male dance troupe, and an alleged blackmail operation against an aggrieved patron of the club.

While revisiting this dramatic tale of lust, greed and murder, "20/20" also sits down with Kumail Nanjiani, who plays Banerjee in Hulu's latest smash hit "Welcome to Chippendales" to discuss playing the infamous club owner on the show that is taking Hollywood by storm.

The two-hour program features a look behind the scenes as well as features interviews with Scott Garriola, a retired FBI special agent who played a major role in catching and arresting Banerjee; Read Scot, a former Chippendales dancer who opens up about being the target in a thwarted murder-for-hire plot; and Natalia Mehlman Petrzela, historian and host of "Welcome To Your Fantasy," a popular podcast on Chippendales.

The episode also features interviews with former Chippendales dancers, producers and employees, Banerjee's business associates, and family and friends of those impacted. "20/20" airs on Friday, Dec. 16 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, next day on Hulu.